SCOOP x PURE REVEALS ROCOCO-INSPIRED CREATIVE CAMPAIGN FOR AW22

Premium contemporary womenswear show Scoop x Pure, taking place at the Truman Brewery London from Tuesday 8th – Thursday 10th February, is delighted to reveal its new campaign for the AW22 show. Continuing its flamboyant and colourful creative designs this season’s show campaign is a very cheeky and rococo take on love, fantasy, fun and style.

Perhaps the most rebellious of design styles, the rococo-inspired creative references the exceptionally ornamental and theatrical ‘style without rules’ period and will be emblazoned across the show interior as well as on social media, posters, and the stunning Scoop x Pure wool and silk scarves.

Under the creative direction of Karen Radley, founder and MD of the UK’s leading premium contemporary womenswear show Scoop, Scoop x Pure is set to showcase the most exciting Autumn/Winter 2022 collections from the best in show designers and labels across the Scoop and Pure London rosters, bringing together the very best premium and ready-to-wear womenswear and accessories collections from designers including Feri, Sancia, Louise Hendricks, Pom Amsterdam, Primrose Park and new faces including Way Out, Lam, Blanka Pukara, Mou, Norr Copenhagen and so many more.

Karen Radley says: “The design team at Ratti S.p.A. Como and I have so much fun developing the seasonal creative for Scoop. This season for Scoop x Pure AW22 is no exception. I love the cheeky fantastical Rococo inspired world. There is so much fun and fantasy throughout and I could spend hours taking in all the theatrical elements. It sets the tone for the February show and will provide a spectacular backdrop for our beautiful designers.”

Visit www.scoop-international.com and www.purelondon.com for more information.

