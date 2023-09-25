SFC [FASHION X] Stockholm announces dates for its upcoming edition showcasing the new era of fashion

Swedish Fashion Council (SFC) is excited to unveil the upcoming edition of SFC [FASHION X] Stockholm, scheduled from Tuesday, November 7th, to Saturday, November 11th, 2023. The event was born as a way to challenge the traditional fashion week model, stepping away from the emphasis on seasons and offering a platform that embraces the new era of fashion, providing a space for designers and creatives to push boundaries and experiment with new ideas and business models.

This year’s edition will see the release of the second edition ofSFC's Fashion Transformation Report, providing valuable insights and updated figures on the Swedish fashion industry, examining the industry's economic impact, growth and transformation and revealing the results from SFC’s ongoing diversity & inclusion survey. The upcoming event will include experiences from SFC [INCUBATOR] talent and a curated selection of the most exciting players within the Stockholm fashion, art and music scene, including fashion showcases, exhibitions, performances, panel discussions, and parties.

Further highlights include a partnership with DAZED, marking the publication's first time in Sweden, collaborating on a talk and party with an exciting lineup and DJs representing the new era of fashion, art and music.

"The fashion industry is facing a transformation. Given Sweden’s focus on innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainability combined with the high level of creativity - we are perfectly positioned to lead the new era of fashion.” - Jennie Rosén, CEO Swedish Fashion Council.

Credits: Courtesy of Swedish Fashion Council

Since 2018, SFC has changed direction from hosting Stockholm Fashion Week to focusing on the changes and challenges the industry faces — and what actions are required to meet and benefit from these. The inaugural edition of SFC [FASHION X] Stockholm took place in November 2022 and occurs once a year in Stockholm, the capital of Scandinavia.

OnceMore® from Södra, the world's first large-scale process for recycling blended fabrics, is one of the main partners for SFC [FASHION X] Stockholm. With OnceMore®, Södra is making an essential contribution to the shift towards a sustainable textile industry. The long-term collaboration reflects SFC’s commitment to accelerating the transformation of the global fashion industry and supports our mission to establish Sweden as the global leader of the industry's new era. During the event, OnceMore® will showcase its innovative recycling process through various activities, inspiring brands, designers and consumers to embrace more sustainable practices.

SFC [FASHION X] Stockholm further main partners include Swedish Trade Federation. Supporting partners include Arlanda Express, Polestar, Vocast and Tiktok. Further updates and announcements regarding the program, partners and participating designers will be released in the coming weeks.