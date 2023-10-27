SFC [FASHION X] Stockholm announces line-up

Swedish Fashion Council (SFC) is excited to unveil the line-up for the upcoming edition of SFC [FASHION X] Stockholm, scheduled from Tuesday, November 7th, to Saturday, November 11th, 2023.

The unique 5-day event aims to shine a spotlight on brands with a disruptive vision and those leading the transformation of the fashion industry, offering a platform for brands to push boundaries and experiment with new ideas and business models. Taking part in this edition are SFC [INCUBATOR] brands ALL-IN, AVAVAV, Feben, HODAKOVA, Louis Abel, Petra Fagerström, Rave Review and Tuttolente, hosting experiences throughout the city and close suburbs, including fashion showcases, presentations, exhibitions, cinema screenings, performances and more.

Second edition of SFC's Fashion Transformation Report

This year’s edition will see the release of the second edition of SFC's Fashion Transformation Report, providing valuable insights and updated figures on the Swedish fashion industry. Further highlights include a round table with industry representatives such as the United Nations Alliance for Sustainable Fashion, McKinsey, Eriksson and Polestar focusing on the topic of transformation, the official opening dinner at Stockholm City Hall, a lunch hosted by main partner OnceMore® from Södra, the world's first large-scale process for recycling blended fabrics, a dinner hosted by Swedish Trade Federation with representatives such as Houdini and Axel Arigato and an intimate lunch hosted by SFC in collaboration with Homecoming founder Grace Ladoja and SNS.

Credits: Mona Masrour and friends3 (SFC, Vanessa Tryde)

Events open for public

Several experiences will be available for the public to attend, opening up the event to a larger audience. These include activations such as the SFC [FASHION X] TALKS and AFTER PARTY, which sees a partnership with Dazed hosted at Värmeverket, the SFC [REPAIR STUDIO] in collaboration with Swedish design and repairing studio Main Nué hosted at Polestar, and the SFC [GIFT SHOP] hosted at contemporary store Ettresex, making available exclusive items for sale from the SFC [INCUBATOR].

The event will further see experiences from brands and partners, including All Blues, Changers Fashion, Eytys, Magniberg, Our Legacy, Maria Nilsdotter, Klättermusen, Stockholm Surfboard Club, UNNA and Unifrom.

With SFC [FASHION X] Stockholm, we want to explore new innovative formats and ways of experiencing fashion beyond the traditional fashion week model. For the fashion industry to evolve, we need to look at new business models and collaboration methods with innovation and creativity in mind. Our aim is to promote disruptive players and those leading the transformation of the fashion industry while positioning Sweden on the global stage. Jennie Rosén, CEO Swedish Fashion Council

Since 2018, SFC has changed direction from hosting Stockholm Fashion Week to focusing on the changes and challenges the industry faces — and what actions are required to meet and benefit from these. The inaugural event took place in November 2022 and occurs once a year in Stockholm, the capital of Scandinavia.

Main partners for SFC [FASHION X] Stockholm

OnceMore® from Södra, the world's first large-scale process for recycling blended fabrics, is one of the main partners for SFC [FASHION X] Stockholm. The long-term collaboration reflects SFC’s commitment to accelerating the transformation of the global fashion industry and supports the mission to establish Sweden as the global leader of the industry's new era. SFC [FASHION X] Stockholm further main partners include Swedish Trade Federation. Partners include Arlanda Express, LG, Nobis Hotel, OMAKA, Polestar, PUMA, SNS, Stockholmsmässan, Tiktok, Vocast.