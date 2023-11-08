SFC [FASHION X] Stockholm launches this week

Swedish Fashion Council (SFC) is excited to announce the launch of SFC [FASHION X] Stockholm, scheduled from Tuesday, November 7th, to Saturday, November 11th, 2023.

The unique 5 day-event kicked off last night with a round table and introduction to the second edition of the Fashion Transformation report attended by the UN Alliance for Sustainable Fashion, FHCM, Axel Arigato, Rave Review, McKinsey, Eriksson, Polestar and more. The official opening dinner at Stockholm City Hall saw a performance from Swedish twin duo Deki Alem and an art installation curated by AMAZE and artist Nicole Walker with works from artist Anna Uddenberg and multidisciplinary artist SuuToo, attended by guests and brands including Victoria & Elizabeth Lejonhjärta, Emilia de Poret, Hedda Stiernstedt, Lulu Kennedy, Mona Masrour, Naomi Itkes, Grace Ladoja, Silvana Imam, Victor Leksell, Wasima Ayad, Zak Arogundad, FEBEN, HODAKOVA, Rave Review, Toteme, Eytys, Our Legacy and more.

SFC [FASHION X] Stockholm will include experiences from SFC [Incubator] talent, including panel talks with ALL-IN & FEBEN, a cinema screening with AVAVAV, dinner and show presentation with HODAKOVA, breakfast in a garage-like setting with Louis Abel, Petra Fagerström’s first-ever solo presentation, a round table and showroom with Rave Review and Tuttolente’s first-ever runway show.

Additional experiences include a curated selection of the most exciting players within the Stockholm fashion, art and music scene, including a collaboration with Market Art Fair, presenting 24 galleries and 24 artists at the forefront of the Swedish art scene, the All Blues x Peter Do capsule collection launch, a hike and open fire lunch in the forest with outdoor brand Klättermusen, a running club with UNNA, a visit to non-profit organization Changers Fashion and an introduction to their new fashion brand, The -ISM* Manual, a collection view at bedwear brand Magniberg, a visit to Our Legacy Work Shop, a musical performance with Unifrom, a visit to one of the Eytys’ founder’s home, and showroom appointments with SFC [INCUBATOR] Rave Review, Stockholm Surfboard Club, Eytys, Atelier Saman Amel, Maria Nilsdotter and HOPE.

Additional experiences

Swedish Fashion Council, Sneakersnstuff & Homecoming: On the first day of SFC [FASHION X] Stockholm, SFC, Sneakersnstuff and Homecoming gathered its community in Sweden for an intimate community lunch hosted by Grace Ladoja. The event was held to acknowledge, foster and amplify the impact of Swedish female creative luminaries across the emerging realms of fashion, music and art.

[FASHION X] TALKS in partnership with Dazed: SFC is partnering with Dazed on a panel talk, hosting inspiring conversations with key players from Stockholm and abroad, including SFC [INCUBATOR] FEBEN, Homecoming founder Grace Ladoja, Dazed Editorial Director Kacion Mayers, SFC [INCUBATOR] ALL-IN, Senior Buyer Nicolas Tran, PR Consultant Gia Kuan and Dazed Studio Strategy Director Isobel Farmiloe. The event takes place at Värmeverket on November 8th and is free to attend.

SFC [GIFT SHOP]: During the week, SFC will host an exclusive gift shop at ettresex located at Åsögatan 136. The concept of the gift shop is to showcase a selection of exclusive products from the incubator available for sale during [FASHION X]. Taking part are ALL-IN, AAJIYA, Louis Abel, HODAKOVA, Tuttolente, Rave Review and Swedish design and repairing studio Main Nué. The shop will be open from the 7th of November until the 12th of November.

SFC [REPAIR STUDIO]: The pop-up studio ”Repairing is Caring” is a collaboration with Swedish design and repairing studio Main Nué. Located at Polestar Stockholm and open for everyone to attend, the studio will offer repairs and other alterations that save and prolong the value of what already exists and the opportunity to get hold of unique archive pieces. The studio will be open from the 8th of November until the 11th of November.

SFC x Polestar Hub: During the week, SFC will host a selection of events at Polestar which will be open to the public to attend. The pop-up studio ”Repairing is Caring” by Swedish design and repairing studio Main Nué, will offer repairs and other alterations and the opportunity to get hold of unique archive pieces. On the Saturday, SFC will host The Fashion Transformation Talk, joined by representatives from SFC, Polestar, TikTok, Swedish Trade Federation and Julia Dang.

CXO Dinner: Hosted by main partner Swedish Trade Federation in partnership with SFC, the CXO dinner will see a preview of the next edition of D Congress 2024, the Nordic's largest event within trade and e-commerce, with the theme of ‘Innovation for Impact’. The dinner will be joined by representatives including Houdini, Axel Arigato, ASKET and more.

OnceMore® Lunch: As part of the event, main partner OnceMore® from Södra will host a lunch rooted in the forest. Together with SFC, Filippa K and one of their 52 000 members, Linda Fransson, the lunch will include a discussion about the Swedish forest, the transformation of the fashion industry and the value of co-operations.

[FASHION X] After Party in partnership with Dazed: SFC is partnering with Dazed on the official after party at Värmeverket with an exciting DJ lineup including BAMBII, Broodoo Ramses, JAHANAM and Prof. Stranger.

Since 2018, SFC has changed direction from hosting Stockholm Fashion Week to focusing on the changes and challenges the industry faces — and what actions are required to meet and benefit from these. The inaugural event took place in November 2022 and occurs once a year in Stockholm, the capital of Scandinavia.

OnceMore® from Södra, the world's first large-scale process for recycling blended fabrics, is one of the main partners for SFC [FASHION X] Stockholm. SFC [FASHION X] Stockholm further main partners include Swedish Trade Federation. Partners include Arlanda Express, LG, Nobis Hotel, OMAKA, Polestar, SNS, Stockholmsmässan, Tiktok, Vocast.