Source Fashion Closes on High as British Manufacturing and Buyer Engagement Take Centre Stage

Source Fashion concluded a successful edition at Olympia London today, bringing three days of sourcing and collaboration to a close as buyers, brands and manufacturers came together to drive progress across the fashion supply chain. The latest edition recorded a 16% increase in visitors and a 12% rise in exhibitors, underlining the show’s continued growth and increasing relevance for businesses navigating responsible, transparent and commercially viable sourcing.

Throughout the final day, the show floor remained busy as visitors made the most of their last opportunities to connect with responsible manufacturers, discover new sourcing partners and continue conversations sparked across the week. Buyers and sourcing teams from across the fashion industry attended throughout the final day, including representatives from Marks & Spencer (M&S), Tesco, NEXT, New Look, N Brown, ASOS, Boohoo, Harrods, Joseph, Temperley London, Agent Provocateur, Hawes & Curtis, Oliver Bonas, Anthropologie, Never Fully Dressed, Lucy & Yak, Damson Madder, Jaded London, Rat & Boa, Elizabeth Scarlett, Moss, JustFab, AYBL Gym, Killstar, Universal Music Group and Finest Brands International.

British Pavilion highlights strength of UK manufacturing

The British Pavilion proved a standout feature of the show, shining a spotlight on UK manufacturing capability and attracting strong interest from brands and buyers seeking locally made, transparent and responsibly produced garments. Across the three days, participating manufacturers reported high-quality conversations, new commercial leads and a growing appetite from both start-ups and established brands to explore British production, reinforcing the Pavilion’s role in supporting skills, jobs and investment within the UK fashion industry.

Stacey Ohanian at Apparel Tasker commented, “Being part of the British Pavilion at Source Fashion has been a wonderful experience. It’s been great to see garments we made in London showcased on the catwalk, and to connect with so many brands, buyers and partners across the three days. We’ve had really positive conversations with start-ups and growing brands who are increasingly interested in working with British manufacturers, and we’ve been able to change perceptions around the cost and value of producing locally. We’ve made a lot of valuable contacts, and we’re very much looking forward to returning for future editions.”

Credits: Source Fashion

Colin Spender Halsey, CEO of The Natural Fibre Company, added, “This is our second time exhibiting at Source Fashion, and the quality of visitors has been even stronger this year. We’ve had some really interesting conversations, and there’s great energy and dynamism around the show. What’s been particularly encouraging is the growing interest in British manufacturing. Many of the visitors we’ve spoken to are actively looking to work with UK manufacturers, with traceability, sustainability and ‘Made in Britain’ increasingly high on the agenda. While we recognise the commercial challenges of producing locally, even small increases in business can make a significant difference to companies like ours, and that’s why being part of the British Pavilion has been so valuable.”

Strong buyer engagement and exhibitor outcomes

This positive response was echoed across the wider show floor, with exhibitors reporting sustained buyer engagement, high-quality conversations and positive commercial outcomes throughout the final day.

Katherine O'Driscoll, Co-Founder of SP & KO, commented, “We’ve had a really strong show, it’s been the best Source Fashion yet for us. The event has been incredibly busy from start to finish, with fantastic engagement and a steady flow of meaningful conversations. We’ve generated some great leads and already confirmed new contracts, and it’s been particularly encouraging to see so many start-ups and independent designers attending. Many of these businesses are building direct relationships with their customers and are looking for responsible ways to source and scale, and Source Fashion has clearly become a key place for them to do that.”

Ivan Tang, Managing Director, and Sandy Chang, Business Development Head at South Enterprises, commented, “This is our second time exhibiting at Source Fashion, and it’s been a very rewarding experience. We’ve seen even more traffic than at the previous show, and it’s been encouraging to reconnect with visitors we met last time as well as meet a wide range of new brands, from early-stage start-ups to more established businesses. What’s been particularly positive is seeing how much more focused and informed many brands are, with a growing interest in sourcing more sustainable fibres. There’s a real sense of optimism, and we’re already committed to returning for the next edition.”

Credits: Source Fashion

Dr Safia Minney, MBE, Founder & Director, Fashion Declares and Indilisi Artisanal Fashion, said, “It isn’t easy to attempt to set new pathways and narratives for the fashion industry - Source Fashion have managed this by including new sustainability initiatives including radical speaking topics, workshops, British producers, Craft producers from the Global South and brands like Indilisi - all doing work that honours nature and the work of farmers and craftspeople. We need events like Source and the courage to develop new business models that respect planetary boundaries and a Just Transition for our industry”.

Suzanne Ellingham Event Director Source Fashion, said, “As we close this edition of Source Fashion, what’s been most exciting is not just the growth we’ve seen, but the direction the industry is moving in. What is really encouraging is seeing the direct action that brands and retailers really are looking to bring production closer to home, this is the first time in a few years that we have felt that this is really happening. Alongside responsible sourcing and manufacturing, there is a growing appetite to address what happens at the end of a product’s life. Looking ahead, we want Source Fashion to be a place where brands can explore end-of-life materials, deadstock and remanufacturing, supporting circular solutions that create value, jobs and opportunity without relying on volume. That focus on transparency, lifecycle thinking and collaboration will continue to shape how the show evolves into its next edition.”

As the doors close on this edition, Source Fashion looks ahead to its next show, continuing to connect buyers, brands and manufacturers committed to building a more responsible, transparent and resilient fashion industry. The next edition of Source Fashion will take place in London 7th-9th July 2026.