Source Fashion Expands Advisory Board to Tackle the Realities of Responsible Sourcing

Source Fashion has announced a refreshed Advisory Board, bringing together leading voices from across fashion, retail, sustainability and media to help shape the next phase of Source Fashion’s growth and industry impact. As the industry navigates increasing complexity across supply chains, regulation and responsible sourcing, the strengthened board reflects Source Fashion’s commitment to driving meaningful industry collaboration and delivering practical, commercially relevant solutions for buyers and manufacturers.

Advisory Board Expanded with New Members

The new Advisory Board appointments strengthen expertise across circularity, responsible sourcing and industry insight. New members include Kirsty McGregor, journalist and former Vogue Business editor; Rosie Cripps, Head of Circularity at Vivobarefoot; Miranda Beckett, Fashion Project Manager at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation; and James Sleater, CEO of Buffalo Systems.

Credits: Kirsty McGregor; Source Fashion

Together, they bring a wealth of experience spanning global fashion media, circular business models and systems-level change across the industry. Kirsty McGregor is widely recognised for her systems-level understanding of fashion’s supply chain challenges, with particular expertise in materials innovation, circularity and onshoring.

Credits: Rosie Cripps; Source Fashion

Rosie Cripps brings expertise in translating circular business models into commercially viable solutions, supporting Source Fashion’s focus on delivering responsible sourcing grounded in real-world application. Miranda Beckett contributes a systems-level perspective on circularity through her work at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, helping to connect industry ambition with practical frameworks for change across the fashion supply chain. James Sleater, CEO of Buffalo Systems, brings deep experience in UK manufacturing and technical apparel production, offering valuable insight into building resilient, high-quality supply chains at a time of growing demand for British-made products.

Credits: James Sleater; Source Fashion

Rosie Cripps commented, “I’m delighted to be joining the Source Fashion Advisory Board. Source Fashion plays a vital role in bringing the industry together around responsible sourcing grounded in commercial reality. I’m really looking forward to collaborating with the Source team and fellow board advisors to help contribute meaningful, practical progress across the industry.”

Credits: Miranda Beckett; Source Fashion

Miranda Beckett added, “I’m delighted to be joining Source Fashion’s Advisory Board at such a pivotal moment for the industry. Source Fashion plays a vital role in connecting brands, suppliers and innovators around the shared challenge of building responsible supply chains. I look forward to contributing to conversations that help turn a vision of a circular economy for fashion into a practical reality for sourcing professionals across the sector.”

Existing board members provide continued industry leadership

The new appointments join an established group of Advisory Board members drawn from across retail, sourcing, sustainability and policy. Existing members include Oliver Bruckner, Product Director at JOSEPH; Hayley Shore, Design Director at PepsiCo; Simon Platts, former Sourcing Director at ASOS; Lauretta Roberts, CEO of TheIndustry.fashion; Nicola Kirby, Commercial Director at Bhartiya Group; Mark Sumner, Policy Lead at WRAP; Nick Reed, Founder of Neem London; and Helena Mansell-Stopher, CEO of Products of Change.

Together, the board brings a broad cross-section of industry expertise, ensuring Source Fashion remains closely aligned with the evolving needs of brands, retailers and manufacturers, while continuing to provide a platform for informed discussion, collaboration and practical progress across the fashion supply chain.

The Advisory Board will play a key role in shaping the direction of Source Fashion, from content and programming to wider industry engagement.

Suzanne Ellingham, Event Director of Source Fashion, said, “As Source Fashion continues to grow, it’s essential that we are guided by the right mix of industry voices. Our Advisory Board brings together leaders who are not only shaping the future of fashion but are deeply engaged in the practical challenges facing sourcing, manufacturing and supply chains today. In order for our programme and event to remain industry leading, these voices are vital as businesses reflect on the tsunami of challenges ahead, from commercial challenges, new regulatory frameworks and unprecedented levels of volatility that is now just business as usual. Their insight ensures that everything we deliver, from the show floor to our content programme, remains relevant, commercially focused and aligned with where the industry is heading.”

She added, “The addition of new members strengthens our ability to reflect the evolving priorities of the industry, particularly around circularity, responsible sourcing and innovation. By bringing these perspectives together, we’re able to create a platform that not only responds to change but actively helps drive it.”

Source Fashion returns from 7–9 July 2026 at Excel London. Registration is now open.