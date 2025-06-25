Source Fashion Joins Forces with WRAP to Drive Impact and Change

Source Fashion, the UK’s leading responsible sourcing show, is proud to announce a 12-month strategic collaboration with global environmental action NGO, WRAP (Waste and Resources Action Programme), with activations that will extend far beyond the show floor and reinforce Source Fashion’s long-term commitment to sustainability, circularity, and responsible sourcing within the global fashion industry.

This year-long alliance will see WRAP embedded across Source Fashion’s live and digital platforms, providing expert insight and leadership throughout the next 12 months. The collaboration officially launches at Source Fashion July 2025, 8–10 July, The Grand Hall, Olympia London, where WRAP will play a central role in the event's thought leadership programme.

Key highlights include a headline debate session led by Mark Sumner, WRAP Textiles Programme Lead, titled ‘If We Started All Over Again, What Would It Look Like?’. The session will reimagine the fashion industry from the ground up, placing sustainability, circularity, and commercial viability at its centre. It will also challenge traditional cost models, advocating for a shift from price-led production to value-driven retailing based on realistic sell-through potential.

The seminar programme will also feature a compelling panel session, ‘When will consumers really pay more – are consumers ready? Bringing together, Rachel Gray, Behaviour Change Manager, WRAP with Moderator: Anna Berry, Co-Founder and Director, Retail 100, Berni Yates, Knowledge Exchange Lead CSM, Jo Hooper, CEO and Founder NRBY Clothing to explore one of the sector’s most debated questions: are consumers truly prepared to pay more for sustainable and ethically sourced fashion? While surveys suggest a willingness to spend more, many brands have yet to see this reflected at the tills. This session will examine what it will really take to shift consumer behaviour, how retailers can better align price with purpose, and whether the industry is ready to meet the conscious consumer where they are—or where they’re going.

A Year of Actionable Insight and Digital Engagement

The collaboration extends beyond the July event, delivering a full year of collaborative content and thought leadership. Beginning with the launch of an exclusive podcast featuring Mark Sumner, Source Fashion and WRAP will co-create a stream of impactful digital content, including infographics, social campaigns promoting WRAP initiatives, and expert commentary on Source Fashion’s reports.

Advisory Board Appointment Strengthens Long-Term Collaboration

Further cementing this partnership, Mark Sumner has also joined the Source Fashion Advisory Board. A former academic and respected sustainability leader, Mark Sumner, will help shape the platform’s long-term vision and ensure that sustainability remains at the heart of Source Fashion’s evolution.

“This is not a one-off activation—it’s the start of a long term partnership focused on equipping companies with the insight they need to start to action real, measurable change,” said Suzanne Ellingham, Event Director at Source Fashion. “By working with WRAP across multiple channels, we’re building a platform that not only starts conversations but supports the industry in acting on them. WRAP brings deep expertise in sustainability, and circularity, this partnership allows us to amplify that knowledge at scale.”

Mark Sumner, Textiles Programme Lead at WRAP said, “WRAP’s collaboration with Source Fashion is about equipping more organisations to take meaningful climate action. WRAP’s UK Textiles Pact is already driving change, but this union takes our expertise beyond sustainability circles to inspire more people across the sector towards Circular Living. Source Fashion is a proven platform for bold, challenging conversations so we are proud to bring our insights to these important discussions to help propel the industry. Teaming up with Source Fashion on its event and content is a natural fit - we are ready to go further, together, to influence real progress.”