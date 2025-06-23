Source Fashion launches new app to enhance visitor experience

Source Fashion, the leading destination for responsible sourcing and fashion innovation, running 8th-10th July 2025 at The Grand Hall, Olympia London, is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new event app. Designed to transform how attendees experience the show on-site and throughout the year, The Source Fashion app, powered by Grip, is now available for download https://www.source-fashion.com/official-source-fashion-2025-app

Created to increase engagement and connection between exhibitors and visitors the Source Fashion app acts as a smart companion before, during, and after the event. Key features include:

Customisable Schedules: Visitors can browse the full agenda and curate personalised itineraries tailored to their business goals and interests.

Smart Networking: AI-powered matchmaking connects visitors and exhibitors. Users can schedule meetings and build networks.

Exhibitor & Product Discovery: Powerful search tools allow users to explore a wide array of brands, suppliers, and product categories helping them to source more efficiently.

Seamless Navigation: Interactive maps and clear directions to exhibitors, stages, and feature areas.

Real-Time Updates: Instant notifications, event highlights, and session reminders ensure visitors make the most of their time at Source Fashion.

Post-Event Productivity: Users can save contacts, jot down notes, and keep track of products and suppliers to follow up with after the show.

Suzanne Ellingham, Event Director of Source Fashion, “Whether you're sourcing sustainable partners, discovering new collections, or building your business network, the Source Fashion app is designed to empower our visitors to get the most out of their experience. We’re excited to offer a tool that not only enhances the show but also supports our community’s goals.”

The Source Fashion app is available for download here on both iOS and Android platforms. Visitors are encouraged to download ahead of the event to begin planning their visit, exploring exhibitors, and connecting with industry professionals.

Helping global fashion buyers, buy better, registration for Source Fashion 8th-10th July, Olympia London is live at Source Fashion.