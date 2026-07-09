Source Fashion Moves Beyond the Debate as Fashion Focuses on Practical Solutions

As Source Fashion entered its second day at Excel London, the conversations shaping the future of fashion sourcing were increasingly being reflected in action across the show floor. From live manufacturing demonstrations and new material innovations to discussions around AI, regulation, nearshoring and circularity, buyers and brands explored the practical solutions already helping businesses build more resilient, transparent and commercially successful supply chains.

Building on a strong opening day, Source Fashion continued to attract teams Next, John Lewis, Debenhams Group, Asda, Matalan, TK Maxx, Harvey Nichols, Tesco, Oxfam, Elizabeth Scarlett, French Connection, Hackett, Motel Rocks, Perry Ellis, Goddiva, Dominos and Westham United.

Buyers focus on practical sourcing solutions

Day two saw buyers moving beyond initial introductions to detailed discussions around manufacturing capability, transparency, innovation and long-term supplier partnerships, with exhibitors reporting strong commercial engagement and a growing appetite for practical sourcing solutions over transactional purchasing.

Victor Vala, Sustainability Representative at Harvey Nichols, said: "At Harvey Nichols we set a high benchmark for the brands we work with, looking closely at traceability, quality and value. Source Fashion gives us the opportunity to discover new manufacturers, innovative materials and emerging brands that are bringing fresh thinking to the industry. Sustainability is never a finished job, so it's important to keep exploring new ideas and new partnerships. What stands out here is the quality of the conversations. You have the time to really understand a brand, ask the right questions and build meaningful relationships, rather than just having a quick introduction. Networking and meeting like-minded people is important, the language of fashion is global, and you meet that community here."

Practical solutions take centre stage

Across the content programme, the focus shifted from identifying fashion's biggest challenges to exploring how businesses can respond to them in practice. From strengthening British manufacturing and building more resilient supply chains to making the commercial case for sustainability, industry leaders shared the strategies, partnerships and practical actions already shaping the future of sourcing.

The debate, 'Can British Manufacturing Help Fashion Build More Resilient Supply Chains?', brought together Suzanne Ellingham, Event Director at Hyve Group, and Simon Platts, Founder of SP&KO Consultancy, to explore how UK manufacturing can help brands respond more quickly to changing consumer demand while reducing risk across increasingly complex supply chains. The discussion challenged long-held perceptions around cost and scale, with speakers arguing that resilience should be measured through overall commercial value rather than unit price alone. Speakers highlighted how local manufacturing enables brands to react faster to trends, reduce markdowns, improve profitability and build more agile sourcing strategies.

Platts said: "The question isn't whether UK manufacturing can compete on unit cost. It's about understanding the value it creates through speed, resilience and the ability to respond to demand. Why forecast when you can nowcast?" Ellingham added: "People often assume UK manufacturing can't work, but the reality is very different. It's not about bringing everything back to Britain, it's about building more balanced, resilient supply chain and giving brands the flexibility to respond to opportunities much faster. The challenge now is changing perceptions and giving manufacturers the support they need to grow."

The session, 'Speaking Your CFO's Language on Sustainability', brought together Simon Platts, Founder of SP&KO Consultancy, James Sleater, CEO of Buffalo Systems, Joe Little, Non-executive Director and Consultant, and Elle Walshe, Head of Sourcing and Sustainability at ASDA, explored how sustainability is becoming a commercial business priority, with speakers arguing that brands must demonstrate value through transparency, stronger supplier relationships and long-term resilience.

Walshe said: "It's not talking about the cost. We need to stop focusing on cost and focus on the value, what we're going to get from it and how that's going to drive the business forward. This isn't a sustainability conversation; the entire business needs to be part of it." Sleater added: "The question is not whether we invest, it's when. Transparency changes the way we buy. We can buy less, sell more at full price and create more value across the entire supply chain."

Credits: Source Fashion

Innovation brought to life across the show floor

Beyond the content programme, Fashion Deconstructed continued to demonstrate responsible sourcing in action through a series of immersive workshops exploring craftsmanship, repair and textile innovation. Ethical designer Sarah Regensburger invited visitors to redesign garments using sustainable materials, introducing practical techniques including eyelet application and garment reconstruction, while John Herrera's fully booked textile embellishment workshop encouraged participants to experiment with smocking and fabric manipulation. Together with LaundRE's live demonstration of laser technology for denim upcycling, the sessions showcased how traditional skills are helping fashion embrace more circular design practices.

The emphasis on practical solutions extended across the exhibition floor, where exhibitors reported high-quality buyer engagement and commercially focused conversations that were already developing into long-term business relationships. Arun Bagga, Director of Dee Kay Knitwear Ltd, said: "We've exhibited at Source Fashion since the beginning, and what has remained consistent is the quality of the audience. Even one strong connection made here can develop into significant business over the following year, which is why the show remains such an important part of our marketing strategy."

Tarun Sandher, Managing Director of Grainline Apparels, said: "This is our first time exhibiting at Source Fashion and it's been a really valuable experience. The opportunity to have face-to-face conversations with buyers and understand what they're looking for is something you simply can't replicate from the office. We've had some really positive discussions with buyers with a clear sourcing strategy who have come to the show with a clear sourcing strategy and are looking to build relationships with the right manufacturing partners. Source Fashion has a strong reputation within the industry, which is what attracted us to exhibit, and it's been a great platform to showcase our business to the right audience."

Suzanne Ellingham, Event Director of Source Fashion, said: "One of the most encouraging things about today has been seeing the conversation move beyond identifying challenges and towards implementing practical solutions. Whether the conversation has focused on British manufacturing, supply chain resilience or sustainability, one message has been remarkably consistent: businesses are looking for practical solutions they can implement immediately. Policy has an important role to play, but lasting change will come from collaboration, innovation and commercial commitment across the entire supply chain. That's exactly what Source Fashion exists to do: bringing together the people, ideas and partnerships that will shape a more resilient future for fashion."

Source Fashion concludes tomorrow at Excel London, with a final day of buyer appointments, live demonstrations, catwalk showcases and expert discussions exploring the future of responsible global sourcing.