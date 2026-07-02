Source Fashion Opens Biggest Edition Yet as Fashion's Sourcing Landscape Continues to Evolve

Source Fashion opens its doors at Excel London next week for its largest and most ambitious edition to date, marking a landmark new chapter for the UK's leading responsible sourcing show. With a sold-out floor plan, 25% growth and significant expansion across both exhibitors and international participation, the July edition cements Source Fashion as the must attend event for sourcing teams. This edition reflects the changing priorities of the global fashion industry, bringing together buyers and manufacturers seeking more resilient, transparent and commercially agile supply chains.

Reflecting that growing demand, Source Fashion has attracted registrations from leading retailers, brands and buying offices across the UK and internationally. Buyers from Burberry, Caroline Gardiner, French Connection, Hobbs, House of Fraser, Hugo Boss, John Lewis, Killstar, Longchamp, Marc Jacobs, Moss Bros, Mountain Warehouse, M&S, NBrown, Never fully dressed, Next, Nutmeg clothing, Passinger, Percival Menswear, Perry Ellis, Ralph Lauren, Reiss, Saltrock, Tesco F&F, Toast, TJX, and Whistles are among those registered to attend, alongside non-retail buying organisations including Abbey Road Studio, British Airways, Marriot, Westham United and Alpine Racing. International visitors from Zalando, EJ Menswear, Main Rose, Molly Bracken, Norah and Blarney Woolen Mill are also expected further demonstrating Source Fashion's growing reach and influence across the global sourcing community.

The sold-out event will welcome 305 exhibitors from 19 countries and regions, representing a 22% increase in exhibitor floor space, making this the show's largest international showcase to date. From established sourcing destinations through to emerging manufacturing markets, buyers will have access to an expanded network of audited suppliers offering apparel, textiles, trims, manufacturing services and material innovation, all under one roof.

This season also marks the arrival of several new sourcing destinations as Source Fashion continues to broaden buyers' manufacturing options. The first Vietnamese Pavilion joins the show alongside new representation from Mauritius, Indonesia, Jordan and Egypt, reflecting buyers' growing demand for more diverse and resilient sourcing strategies. Highlights include premium knitwear manufacturers from Mauritius, the introduction of female-led manufacturing businesses through Egypt's partnership with the UN Women's programme and expanded sourcing opportunities across Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Rather than relying on traditional sourcing markets alone, buyers are increasingly building more balanced supplier networks that combine established manufacturing regions with emerging production destinations offering specialist capability, flexibility and resilience.

Alongside its expanding international offer, Source Fashion is continuing its investment in British manufacturing through its largest-ever British Pavilion. Building on the success of January's launch, the pavilion will showcase 32 UK manufacturers, including Apparel Tasker, Fashon Enter, Courtney and Co., Deekay Knit, Knitster, Natural Fibre Company and WovenTex LTD, highlighting the increasingly important role UK production is playing within modern sourcing strategies. Together with manufacturers from across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas, the British Pavilion demonstrates how buyers are increasingly combining local production with global manufacturing partners to build more agile, resilient and commercially successful supply chains.

Alongside the exhibition, Source Fashion's content programme will bring together some of the industry's leading voices to tackle the challenges reshaping fashion sourcing. Across the Source Debates stage and Catwalk, speakers including Jordan Razavi, CEO of OMNES, Jasmin Malik Chua, Editor-in-Chief of Sourcing Journal, Marguerite Le Rolland of Euromonitor International, Bill McRaith of Future-Proof Fashion and Jenny Holloway of Fashion-Enter will explore how AI, nearshoring, supply chain resilience, regulation and British manufacturing are reshaping sourcing decisions, giving buyers practical insight into the commercial challenges and opportunities facing the industry today.

Complementing the conference programme, live features across the show floor will bring responsible sourcing to life. Fashion Deconstructed returns with hands-on demonstrations exploring craftsmanship, repair and material innovation, while award-winning charity Neuthread headlines the Source Catwalk alongside curated exhibitor collections, showcasing how textile waste can be transformed into commercially viable fashion collections. Together, the live features demonstrate how innovation, creativity and responsible manufacturing are increasingly working hand in hand.

Suzanne Ellingham, Event Director of Source Fashion, said: "The way businesses are sourcing products, and the strategies around this, will continue to evolve. This edition of Source Fashion has evolved alongside our community . Buyers are looking for more than new suppliers; they're looking for trusted partners, greater flexibility and the confidence to build supply chains that are resilient, responsible and commercially sustainable for the long term.

Our move to Excel London reflects the scale and ambition of where Source Fashion is heading. From our largest-ever international exhibitor line-up and expanded British Pavilion to new sourcing destinations and a content programme focused on practical solutions, this July's edition has been designed to give buyers access to the ideas, expertise and partnerships that will shape the future of global fashion sourcing. We're looking forward to welcoming the industry next week."

Source Fashion takes place from 7–9 July 2026 at Excel London. Bringing together its largest-ever international exhibitor line-up, strongest British manufacturing showcase and an industry-leading programme of content and live features, the July edition reflects a fashion industry embracing new ways of sourcing, collaborating and growing. As the doors open next week, Source Fashion offers buyers not only new suppliers, but the ideas, partnerships and practical solutions that will help shape the future of global fashion sourcing.