Source Fashion to showcase global innovation with over 25 countries represented

Source Fashion, the UK’s leading responsible sourcing show, is set to welcome an impressive international lineup at its upcoming edition, with audited manufacturers and suppliers representing more than 25 countries from across the globe including Turkey, Portugal, UK, China, India, France, Sri Lanka and emerging African markets. Returning 8-10 July to The Grand Hall, Olympia London, Source Fashion will offer UK retailers, brands, wholesalers and corporates a truly global perspective on ethical and innovative sourcing solutions, reinforcing its position as a key hub for international fashion trade.

The Turkish presence at Source Fashion highlights the countries rich textile heritage and among the new exhibitors making their debut this season are Ronin Textile, creating plus size clothing for an international market. Seyhmus Barlas, Founder of Ronin said, "As a brand focused on classic styles and plus-size clothing, participating in Source Fashion is not just an opportunity to showcase our work, but a step toward bringing our vision to the international fashion arena. We’re excited to make our inclusive collections more visible in the global market and to open the door to new collaborations in this space."

Taiwan's fashion manufacturing industry has evolved into a global leader in sustainable and innovative textiles, offering a compelling alternative to traditional sourcing hubs. First time Source Fashion exhibitors in the Taiwan Pavilion, Universal Textile specialise in woven and DTY production with a focus on innovation and sustainability. The company established a cutting-edge texturizing facility in 1998, producing 24 million yards of woven fabric and 33,000 tons of DTY annually, and continues to set the standard for quality. As a trusted partner for global brands, Universal Textile offers versatile, high-quality solutions that drive business success worldwide.

Renowned for its rich heritage and exceptional craftsmanship, Peru stands as a leading textile producer, offering world-class fibres like alpaca and cotton to the global fashion industry. First time exhibitors, J&R COMPANY TEXTIL, based in Lima, is renowned for its commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainable production in the global apparel industry.

Returning to Source Fashion is a long-standing exhibitor ASU, with a showroom and design team based in Paris and a factory in India, which is audited once a year, all materials used are locally sourced and sustainable. Vijay Ahuja, owner of ASU Clothing said, “We’ve been here from the beginning, and Source Fashion has always been good to us. We’ve had some quality clients show up, whether it be Nobody's Child with Sir Tom Singh or Touker Suleyman from Dragon's Den, we just managed to pick them up and the show turns out to be a real success every single time.” ASU are proud suppliers for Nobody’s Child, Mango, Galeries Lafayette and BASH amongst others.

WonderRaw is a returning Portuguese textile producer specializing in sustainable, customizable casualwear. Based in Barcelos, the company offers 100% organic cotton garments crafted with eco-friendly inks and packaging. Their on-demand production model allows brands to create unique collections with low minimum order quantities, emphasizing rapid turnaround times and ethical practices. Luis Oliveira, CEO Wonder Raw, spoke about his experience exhibiting at Source Fashion, “We believe that we have something extra to give to our potential customers and we thought that the UK would be a very good market to be exhibiting in. There's a lot of new brands, artists, influencers, YouTubers and we know that they come to Source Fashion, and so we decided also to be here, and we believe that it's good, a good success, and we will be back.”

Source Fashion hosts many exhibitors from India, one of the world's largest and most diverse textile producers. Export focused design and production house, Desert Crafts will return this July and Niren Shah, Owner, commented, “We manufacture womenswear, menswear and kidswear right from wholesale to high street. We export a lot to the UK, alongside Australia, Spain, US and Germany – but my focus now is to grow our business in English speaking countries. I’ve been exhibiting here for so many years now, for both February and July editions!”

Suzanne Ellingham, Event Director of Source Fashion said, “We’re incredibly proud to bring such a diverse and high-quality international community to Source Fashion this July. With over 25 countries represented, the show reflects the truly global nature of today’s sourcing landscape. There is a need for a diversified range mix that gives the buying community a mix of sourcing strategies far, near and on shore. Our focus remains on connecting UK retailers, brands, wholesalers and corporates with audited, responsible manufacturers who are driving innovation and ethical practices across the fashion supply chain.’