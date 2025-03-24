Spring event of China's largest fashion and lifestyle trade fair with another increase in visitors

With over 1,175 exhibitors and 1,211 brands on 117,200 square metres, CHIC is the largest and most important fashion fair in Asia. Its strategic focus - ‘New brands, new channels, new aesthetics’ - reflects the structural changes in the Chinese fashion industry and offers international companies concrete starting points for growth and market entry. More than 165,000 trade visitors attended this year's spring edition of CHIC Shanghai, setting a new attendance record.

CHIC Shanghai celebrated a successful launch as the first major fashion event of the year from 11 to 13 March 2025 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). With a focus on aesthetic redesign, brand diversity, experience optimization and sustainable industry development, the trade fair provided an impressive platform for the fashion industry. It does set not only strong accents in terms of content, but also visually: As soon as visitors entered the trade fair, they were greeted by an immersive staging with spherical ‘little ghosts’ - a metaphor for the social dynamics of Generation Z. These visual symbols of connection, community and individuality ran through all the halls and combined different styles - from streetwear and traditional Chinese fashion to functional clothing - through artistic interior design. In this way, the trade fair itself became a stage for the innovative strength of the industry.

‘CHIC is much more than a trade fair - it is the central hub for the fashion industry in Asia. This year's record visitor numbers confirm the dynamism of the Chinese market and its relevance for international brands. If you want to be successful in China, you will find the ideal partners, sales channels and market opportunities here. The close integration of offline and online retail as well as the focus on innovation and sustainability make CHIC an indispensable platform for the future of the global fashion industry.’ Chen Dapeng, Vice President China National Textile Council, President China National Garment Association and CHIC.

CHIC Exhibitors

In 12 themed areas spread over 5 halls, the trade fair presented an extraordinary range of fashion concepts and creative impulses and showed the power of the industry through innovative brand presentations: CHIC

WOMEN'S - CHIC MEN'S- CHIC KIDZ - CHIC YOUNG BLOOD - CHIC WINTER'S - DIGITAL FASHION - CHIC IMPULSES - CHIC ACCESSORIES, BAGS & SHOES - OUTDOOR & SPORTS - DENIM WORLD - CHINESE STYLE - PH Value which took place as a show-in-show at CHIC, 150 knitwear brands took part. The clear segmentation of CHIC makes it easier for international companies to make targeted contact with suitable business partners.

The exhibition areas offer a variety for every market strategy, with special areas targeting different market segments such as the CHIC YOUNG BLOOD area with streetwear, denim and casualwear at the centre - one of the fastest growing categories in China. A 10,000 square metre area in the North Hall showcased avant-garde trend brands from popular actors and trend brands, including D.Desirable by Wang Hedi, CANOTWAIT_by William Chan and DANGEROUS PEOPLE by Joker Xue. CHIC IMPULSES, the designer section of the fair has grown to 142 exhibiting brands, including May D. Wang, who is also exhibiting at Who's Next in Paris. New materials, sustainable production methods and innovative technologies that define the future of fashion were the focus of the brands. CHIC WOMEN'S with premium womenswear & national fashion: Young, up-and-coming brands such as NACL, WEIZHI and established labels such as Yalida presented modern womenswear with strong

brand identities. CHIC WINTERS showcased technological innovations in down jackets from Donglong and Lingyi, among others, and high-quality leather and fur products from Zhonghui & Zhongying. DENIM WORLD showcased international outdoor brands and cutting-edge denim collections from Guangdong, Wenzhou and Xintang. CHIC MEN'S featured renowned designers such as Wu Xuekai and Chen Yu, who presented exclusive menswear with innovative cuts and high-quality materials. CHIC TAILORING offered business and customised clothing for a market that is increasingly looking for individual solutions. CHIC KIDZ, the children's fashion segment, a rapidly growing market driven by China's increasingly lifestyle-orientated families, brought children's and school uniforms with high-quality designs and functional fashion from Zhili Schoolwear to the stage. From the international side, not only the Hong Kong Trade Development Council was convinced of the range of opportunities for its participating companies: ‘Our companies benefit greatly from the fair, it is perfect for acquiring new customers as well as for customer retention. We showcase our entire product portfolio at CHIC and the trade fair is the perfect platform for expanding our business.’ Steffi Peng, Marketing Manager HKTDC. Tina Ayasse, designer from Studio Ayasse, is attending CHIC for the second time and is enthusiastic about the prospects that participating in the fair offers her. ‘We meet the right customers here, wholesalers who understand the fashion business. I will be back. A larger German and European participation is desirable.’ Vito Yang, owner of Marcalec Worldwide Distribution, specialises in international kidswear collections from brands such as Trussardi Junior, Twinset Girl and John Richmond Junior. As the exclusive agent for these brands in China, he also successfully used CHIC to acquire new customers: ‘We are at CHIC to expand our network of agents and wholesalers and have already spoken to dozens of potential customers on the first day of the trade fair.’

Distribution channels and market development

CHIC is the strategic platform for market entry in China and the expansion of existing business activities. International brands benefit from a wide range of distribution opportunities that can be targeted at the fair. Representatives from all distribution channels were among the more than 165,000 visitors:

Multi-brand stores & concept stores - China's retail landscape is increasingly dominated by curated boutiques and premium stores. Brands with a strong design and lifestyle focus find ideal partners here, such as INNERCO, Mdoeland, Bad Market, and Zhiyang Project. E-commerce & social commerce - platforms such as Tmall, JD.com, Douyin (TikTok China) and Xiaohongshu (Little Red Book) are revolutionising fashion retail. Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and influencer-driven sales models are becoming increasingly important. Zhang Hang from Tmall, Du Ye from Xiao Hongshu, Chen Jingfu from TikTok China and Linda He from Amazon discussed the opportunities and risks of their sales models in the China Fashion E-commerce Innovation Summit at CHIC. Department stores & shopping malls - International fashion houses such as SKP, Mix, Plaza 66, Cosmo, The box, and Wanda are increasingly focussing on exclusive brand cooperations and were among the visitors to the trade fair. CHIC facilitates access to decision-makers and purchasing directors of these stores. Omnichannel retail - the connection between online and offline retail is more advanced in China than in Europe. CHIC offers insights into best practices and co-operation opportunities for fashion companies. Fashion brands and designers Xun Ruo, Goelia, Ci Xu or Chen Peng shared their successful experience of omnichannel retail.

This variety of distribution channels makes CHIC the perfect bridge between international brands and the Chinese market.

Business services: Networking & efficiency at the highest level

As the central platform for international fashion trade, this year's spring edition of CHIC focussed increasingly on efficient B2B networking. Over 80 customised business matchmaking events facilitated targeted contacts between international brands, leading retailers and digital platforms. The Mini Program of China National Garment Assocation offers brands and buyers year-round networking opportunities as a digital extension of the trade fair. As a personalised service, CHIC offered a dedicated team of ‘CHIC Guides’ to help visitors on site with orientation.

Interactive events and other networking platforms

CHIC has become an interactive stage for fashion shows, business summits and networking events:

CHIC Brand Show: catwalk presentations of new collections with bold designs and innovative fabrics from Saga Furs with its Chinese partner, Zhong Ying and NACL wowed the audience.

China Fashion Forum: Industry experts discussed the future of the fashion industry.

Fashion Salons & Think Tanks: Exchange on the topics of traditional craftsmanship, technological innovation and digital transformation.

China E-Commerce Innovation Summit: Market leaders such as Zhang Hang, Vero and Du Ye and industry insiders such as You Wuyang, Zhao Yingjun and Liu Gaoyang analysed new consumer trends and digital sales strategies.

Fashion Buyers Summit: Experts from trade, retail, e-commerce and supply chain management discussed market potential and future strategies such as Wang Huan, Wang Yin, Ye Wenjing and Sam Guo.

The ‘CHIC New Fashion Experience Officers’ in particular - over 100 fashion influencers - contributed to transporting the trade fair beyond the halls and into the digital world with live streams and social media coverage.

Market potential for international brands

European brands continue to enjoy an excellent reputation in China - ‘Made in Europe’ stands for quality, design and exclusivity. However, entering the market requires strategic skills and local customization. CHIC offers the perfect platform to gain insights into the Chinese consumer market, test distribution channels and build long-term partnerships:

Authenticity & brand storytelling: Consumers in China attach great importance to origin, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

Digital presence & social commerce: Platforms such as Xiaohongshu, Douyin and WeChat are essential for branding and sales.

Fast supply chains & flexibility: Market dynamics require a high degree of adaptability in production and logistics.

Cultural sensitivity & local marketing: Successful brands integrate Chinese design elements and rely on local brand ambassadors.

CHIC is the strategic hub for brands, retailers and investors who want to capitalise on the opportunities of the Chinese fashion industry. With a unique combination of business matchmaking, industry expertise and strategic market connectivity, CHIC sets the course for the future of the fashion industry. The global fashion industry is at a turning point. As markets realign, retail structures transform and consumer behaviour changes, the Chinese apparel industry is playing a key role in international competition. China has developed from a pure production base to an innovation leader in the fashion sector. Technology, sustainability and cultural identity are the new growth drivers. AI-supported design, automated production and data-driven supply chains are optimising production processes and opening new business models. The demand for environmentally friendly fashion is growing rapidly. Recycling technologies, biodegradable materials and the circular economy are becoming increasingly important. Local brands are increasingly fusing tradition and modernity to conquer both the domestic market and international markets. These developments offer enormous opportunities for international brands that can score points with high-quality products, sustainable concepts and creative designs. In this dynamic environment, CHIC once again positioned itself as an indispensable business platform for brands, retailers and investors who want to tap into the Chinese market or consolidate their position there with its edition from 11 to 13 March 2025.

CHIC September: September 2-4, 2025, National Exhibition and Convention Center| Shanghai