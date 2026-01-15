Spring Fair 2026 Unlocks the Hidden Forum: A New Stage for Retail’s Most Powerful Conversations

Spring Fair, the UK’s definitive showcase for Home, Gift and Fashion, today unveils The Hidden Forum, a brand-new, executive stage launching at Spring Fair 2026, with confirmed speakers including TV Dragon and retail entrepreneur Theo Paphitis; Ray Clacher, CEO of Morleys Department Stores; and Koreen Fader, CEO of QVC UK. Designed for candid, high-level dialogue, The Hidden Forum creates a rare space for senior retail leaders to speak openly, think deeply and shape the future of the industry away from the noise of the show floor.

Situated at the back of Hall 5 and deliberately intimate and editorial in format, The Hidden Forum strips content back to its most powerful form: one leader, one interviewer, one meaningful conversation. Each day, a single Power Talk will take place behind closed doors, offering audiences unparalleled access to the thinking, experience and strategic insight of retail’s most influential figures.

This new stage marks a bold evolution of Spring Fair’s content programme, introducing a level of exclusivity and depth never before seen at the show. Created for decision-makers, founders and C-suite leaders, The Hidden Forum is where retail’s biggest questions are explored with honesty, nuance and authority, and where conversations don’t just reflect the industry, but help move it forward.

“With The Hidden Forum, we wanted to create something fundamentally different,” says Jackson Szabo, Portfolio Director, Spring Fair. “Retail leaders are navigating extraordinary levels of change, and the conversations that matter most require focus, depth and honesty. The Hidden Forum has been created to elevate those conversations, giving senior leaders a space to challenge thinking, share real-world experience and explore the decisions shaping retail right now. It’s about moving beyond surface-level insight and bringing meaningful, executive-level dialogue to the heart of Spring Fair.”

Power Talks at The Hidden Forum

Over three days, The Hidden Forum will host a series of exclusive Power Talks, each offering a rare, behind-the-scenes look at how some of retail’s most influential leaders are navigating transformation, growth and long-term relevance.

Sunday 1 February 2026, 13:00 - 13:45

POWER TALK with Koreen Fader, Chief Executive Officer, QVC, chaired by Priscilla Pollara, Journalist, Founder & PR Coach, Top Trick

From TV to TikTok: The Evolution of Live Commerce

In this candid opening Power Talk, Koreen Fader explores QVC’s evolution from a pioneering TV retailer into a truly multi-platform live commerce business. From the rise of “shop-tainment” to the impact of TikTok Shop, creators, algorithms and instant checkout, Fader will share how QVC is responding to rapidly shifting consumer behaviour and accelerating growth in a fast-moving, entertainment-led retail landscape.

The conversation will examine live shopping as a powerful growth engine, how emotional connection is built through content-driven commerce, and the role of data, speed and agility in spotting and scaling trends. Fader will also explore how QVC continues to support both emerging and established brands, balancing heritage with innovation in an increasingly dynamic market.

Monday 2 February 2026, 13:00 - 13:45

POWER TALK with Theo Paphitis

Future Fit Retail: Leadership, Resilience and Growth in 2026 and Beyond

In a frank, entrepreneur-led discussion, Theo Paphitis will share his perspective on what it truly takes to build and sustain a future-fit retail business in 2026 and beyond. Drawing on decades of experience across retail, manufacturing and entrepreneurship, Paphitis reflects on leadership under pressure, resilience through change and the realities facing businesses on today’s high street.

The Power Talk will explore AI adoption, new commerce opportunities, rising operational pressures, business rates and shifting consumer expectations. Offering a candid view from the entrepreneur’s table, this session will deliver hard-earned insight into how retailers can remain relevant, competitive and resilient in an era defined by constant transformation.

Tuesday 3 February 2026, 13:00 - 13:45

POWER TALK with Ray Clacher, Chief Executive, Morleys Department Stores, chaired by Lauretta Roberts, Co-founder, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, TheIndustry.fashion

Leading the Next Generation of Department Stores: Heritage, Place and Modern Relevance

In this Power Talk, Ray Clacher will examine the evolving role of the department store at a time of renewed investment, consolidation and reinvention. With Morleys entering an ambitious new chapter, including the highly anticipated reopening of Jolly’s in the historic city of Bath, Clacher shares how heritage retail assets can be thoughtfully reimagined for modern consumers.

The conversation will explore restoring historic spaces, balancing strong local identity with group scale, and redefining department stores as vital community anchors. From supporting local economies to introducing new services, experiences and cultural programming, this session offers practical insight into experience-led retail, curation and the long-term relevance of physical stores.

Together, these Power Talks position The Hidden Forum as one of Spring Fair 2026’s most influential new additions, a space where retail’s most senior voices speak openly about leadership, transformation and the realities shaping the future of the industry. Designed for decision-makers, The Hidden Forum moves beyond surface-level insight to deliver conversations with genuine depth, authority and impact, setting a new benchmark for executive-level content at Spring Fair.

Spring Fair 2026 takes place from 1–4 February 2026 at NEC Birmingham, bringing the retail industry together for four days of insight, innovation and conversation that shapes what comes next.