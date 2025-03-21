Step into Style: Exciting Names are beaming at the EBW Fashion Shows

Fashion shows will always attract a big audience and those featured during this year's European Bridal Week – 29 - 31 March in Messe Essen, Germany – promise to deliver the trends that show visitors, influencers and the media alike regard as essential to future business.

Retailers, who come from 45 countries to focus on buying for the year ahead, see those EBW fashion show performance as clear indicators. And not only that, viewing collections on stage and moving, makes a huge difference – after all, what looks good in pictures, however beautifully styled, or on a static display, does not show the float of fabrics or the true sparkle of embellishments. It is unsurprising, therefore, that immediately after each catwalk performance, the exhibition stands of those labels taking part are inundated with visitors who want to learn more about the brand.

This year, very soon, the eagerly anticipated fashion show programme will unfold. There will be two performances, at 11:30 and 14:00 on both Saturday 29 March and Sunday 30 March. Attendees are encouraged to get there early to get the best seats.

The design houses taking to the stage this year include key names from the international circuit who have statements to make and styles to get noticed.

Allure Bridals

Azuree Bridal

Dama Couture

Ellis Bridals

Lilly

Kelsey Rose

Marfil Barcelona

Monica Loretti

Nomès by Oksana Chorna

Noni Mode

Maxra Govana Bridal

Rosa Clará

Sanna Lindström

Très Chic Bridal Wear

