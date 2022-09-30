Stockholm Fashion Week SS23 official after party was all about change

"Fashion is about change" was the takeaway for guests that attended the Official SS23 After Party. Presented by the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Stockholm Fashion Week collaborated with Safi Club to deliver a night celebrating the long awaited physical comeback of Stockholm Fashion Week.

With the aim of bringing current fashion subculture enthusiasts and established industry profiles together under the same roof, from the moment the doors opened to the venue, Epicenter Store, it was at capacity and never let up until it was time to close.

Image credit: via Swedish Fashion Association

To conclude the week, an official after party was held at Epicenter Store, the experimental hub for the retail industry of Stockholm. Here, the official Stockholm Fashion Week After Party hosted a truly diverse, core subculture of Swedish fashion side-by-side with established industry profiles.

In line with with their current strategy, the Swedish Fashion Association (SFA) is working to make the fashion industry of Sweden more inclusive beyond what is seen in front of the camera and on runways. A step forward in this strategy has been to include these individuals who make up the diverse future talent of fashion and other creative industries. The hungry, the go getting industrious crowd that gave birth to and supported many of the now most interesting brands from Sweden. With the SFA as a go-between, we hope to connect this world with the established industry and inspire collaboration and progress within the Swedish fashion as a whole.

Image credit: via Swedish Fashion Association

Napoles, the Grammis nominated soul artist, was among the nights line up on stage. Accompanied by a powerful DJ line up of new and familiar names; Denaas, Josef "Zozo", and Safi Clubs own Kris "Tusabe" Adamah and Zara "Zeze" Ali. This line up was arranged by Safi Club, a creative organiser at the forefront of cross- and subculture movements within music, events, and fashion. Bringing change wherever they work is their modus operandi. Founded in 2021 by Zara Ali and Kris Adamah, Safi Club has innovated within the club subculture of Sweden by casting their nets across borders to collaborate with international DJs, acts, as well as other persons and companies of interest. In a time when Stockholm Fashion Week is changing there could be no better partner to arrange a party with.

Image credit: via Swedish Fashion Association

As the night went on there was no letting up of the pressure outside of the venue. Because the event catered to a younger audience, the energy was high all evening. Smartphones exhibited by Samsung were passed around, disappeared in the crowd, used, to then reappear in the same condition where they were exhibited without organisers knowing who, when, or how. A very organic hands on experience in an area exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 where guests got to try out the folding experience of the devices and the advantages that comes with this, like taking selfies and social media videos without having to lean the phone on anything. A clear favourite among the content creators of the night.