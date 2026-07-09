Summer INNATEX: big names, essential topics

Strong headliners, a programme that genuinely moves the industry forward and urgent debates: that's INNATEX from 18–20 July 2026. Around 200 green fashion brands will meet industry players and explore new formats at the Messecenter Hofheim Rhein-Main in Wallau, near Frankfurt am Main.

Making its INNATEX debut: Ecoalf. One of the most prominent international names in sustainable fashion, the Spanish brand joins an exhibitor line-up already known for its quality: Vaude (active & outdoor), Mazine (streetwear), Jan'n June (contemporary womenswear), Knowledge Cotton Apparel (relaxed womenswear & menswear), Thinking Mu (urban womenswear & menswear), Kyiuchi (denim), Bask in the Sun (Mediterranean menswear), Inaska (swimwear), and Espadrij l'originale (women's and men's sandals).

Coaching-inspired masterclasses take the trade by the hand

The children's section includes, among others, Sense Organics, Toby Tiger, Enfant Terrible and Pickapooh. New exhibitors also include Saola with trainers made from ultra-lightweight materials, and 360° sailcloth bags – weekenders, hip bags, laptop sleeves and more. New to the programme this year is the Retail Summer Camp, held in cooperation with CDH Mitte (the trade association for sales agencies and distribution) and Handelsverband Hessen e.V. on Saturday, 18 July at INNATEX. The new format is aimed at specialist retailers across sectors. In free, coaching-inspired masterclasses, participants work through real-world cases and take away ideas tailored to their individual needs.

Marketing claims like "sustainable" and "climate-neutral" are to be substantiated

Strategy and communication consultant Ronja Hüttinger (BAM! Bock auf Morgen) will examine what the new EU Empowering Consumers Directive means for brand communications. Together with moderator Kirsten Reinhold (TextilWirtschaft), she will discuss how brands and retailers can continue to communicate with confidence, and explain why the EmpCo Directive is an opportunity.

Following its successful launch in January, the Evolution Stage is back as a visually designed presentation space for selected brands. The area is designed to look like a concept store, combining sales and storytelling. It was conceived and curated by designer Jonathan Radetz, founder of halt.clothing.