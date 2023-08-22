Swedish Fashion Council & Fashion East return with The Fashion [x] Showroom for Paris Fashion Week SS24

Swedish Fashion Council is excited to announce the return of the FASHION [X] Showroom for Paris Fashion Week SS24, in collaboration with the London-based talent incubator FASHION EAST.

Located at 43 Rue Notre Dame de Nazareth in Paris, the showroom will take place from 27th September to 4th October, 2023, showcasing a curated selection of the most prominent young brands from the SFC [INCUBATOR], as well as current and alumni designers supported by FASHION EAST. Taking part this season are:

ALL-IN, ASAI, ASHLEY WILLIAMS, AVAVAV, FEBEN, HODAKOVA, JOHANNA PARV, LOUIS ABEL, RAVE REVIEW

"We are happy to continue this collaboration to strengthen our support for some of the most talented and innovative brands globally. By joining forces, SFC and Fashion East have created a unique platform showcasing the future leaders of fashion." Jennie Rosén, CEO Swedish Fashion Council.

"We are very excited to be partnering with the SFC again in Paris. The SFC's care for our designers, combined with their industry expertise is unmatched; taking young talents to market and nurturing their growth makes a very tangible impact" Lulu Kennedy MBE, Founder and Director FASHION EAST.

The FASHION [X] SHOWROOM was initiated in 2021 to create a global platform highlighting some of the most attractive emerging talents to shape the industry's future. Now in its third year, the FASHION [X] SHOWROOM has become a must-visit for top-tier press and buyers and a unique opportunity to meet with the talents personally.

SFC works to promote, educate, and innovate the fashion industry to become competitive, sustainable and relevant in our changing world. Since its reconstruction in 2018, SFC [INCUBATOR] has supported several new talents, focusing on emerging brands and creators combining creative excellence with innovative business models and a disruptive vision.

The showroom will be located at 43 Rue Notre Dame de Nazareth, 75003 Paris. The showroom will be open from Wednesday, 27th September - Wednesday, 4th September 2023, between 10:00 – 19:00. Access to the showroom is reserved for buyers, press and fashion industry professionals.

The FASHION [X] SHOWROOM is supported by OnceMore® from Södra, the world's first large-scale process for recycling blended fabrics. Showroom visitors will also be able to meet the OnceMore® team and have a look and feel at the unique end products