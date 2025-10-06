Tech Fest 2025 is back: Speakers announced

Alvanon, the global leader in sizing fashion technology, has announced their first speaker lineup and agenda for Tech Fest 2025. Taking place October 9, this one-day, live, virtual conference will explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping fashion’s garment lifecycle from concept to commerce.

Free to attend, the world-wide event brings together industry leaders, technologists, and creatives for practical case studies, visionary talks, expert panels, and interactive sessions focused on responsible innovation and actionable strategies for the future of AI in fashion. Attendees will learn how AI is transforming garment forecasting, prototyping, supply chains, retail, and customer experiences.

The first lineup of inspirational, forward-thinking speakers includes:

Janice Wang, CEO, Alvanon

Hun Kim, Creative Director, KARL LAGERFELD

Barry McGeough, Group VP of Innovation & Strategy, AmeriCo. Group

Joshua Young, Digital Transformation Expert

Ahmed Zaidi, CEO & Co-Founder, Hyran Technologies

Brad Ballentine, CEO, MAS ACME USA

Annie Haas, Chief Delivery Officer, Stylitics

Yael Kochman, Chief Business Officer, Syte

Greg Petro, Founder & CEO, First Insight

“We’ve gathered some of the most practical and effective minds in our industry to talk about how to use AI to make things more efficient,“ said Janice Wang. “By shifting our lens from 3D to technology overall, we have a unique opportunity to explore a variety of innovations, including AI, through a practical lens so we, as an industry, can be better together.”

Expert speakers will offer original perspectives on how AI is reshaping every stage of the fashion lifecycle—from design and production to retail and customer experience. They will explore critical questions such as: How can AI act as a creative collaborator without diluting a brand’s identity? How can intelligent tools and data-driven insights make product development, supply chains, and retail more adaptive, responsible, and human-centered? What practical strategies can industry professionals adopt to ensure AI enhances both business outcomes and the consumer experience? Tech Fest 2025 will illuminate the opportunities and challenges of integrating AI thoughtfully, inspiring a smarter, more connected, and ethically grounded future for fashion.

Over the past five years, Tech Fest has gathered over 20,000 attendees representing some 3,500 brands and organizations from 101 countries , positioning it as the world’s largest festival of fashion and technology. Experts across the industry, including CEOs, tech leaders, creative directors and innovators, unite to explore the intersection between fashion and technology. Join the conversation online on October 9 as some of the brightest minds debate the future of fashion’s digital transformation. Full speakers’ lineup and agenda to be announced shortly.

To register and find out more about Tech Fest, including the latest outstanding lineup of speakers, head to 3dtechfest.com.