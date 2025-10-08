Tech for Retail 2025: The European Hub for Retail Transformation

The fashion and retail sector is undergoing an unprecedented transformation: the rise of generative AI, the digitalization of physical stores, growing sustainability expectations, and new omnichannel behaviors... To address these challenges, Tech for Retail (November 24–25, 2025, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles) has established itself as the leading European event in the field. A unique venue where brands, retailers, and industry players come to discover the innovations shaping the customer experience of tomorrow.

Two Days to Capture the Trends transforming Retail

With over 415 exhibitors and 200 conferences, Tech for Retail brings together the entire retail and tech ecosystem, from fashion to large retail chains.

The 2025 edition will spotlight:

Augmented and connected stores, true customer experience labs.

The impact of new technologies (AI, data, smart supply chains) on the retail industry.

Sustainability and regulation, now central to growth strategies.

New hybrid and seamless customer journeys, reinventing the connection between brands and consumers.

Visionary Speakers

The show will welcome inspiring leaders sharing their vision of the future of retail, including:

Maurice Lévy, Emeritus Chairman – Publicis Groupe (Opening Keynote)

Asmita Dubey, Chief Digital & Marketing Officer – L’Oréal Group

Laura Burdese, Deputy CEO – Bvlgari

Catherine Spindler, President – Sephora Europe & Middle East

Franck Le Moal, Group IT Director – LVMH alongside global executives such as Simone Dominici, CEO of Kiko Milano, and Rami Baitiéh, CEO of Morrisons.

Credits: Tech for Retail

Innovation: Core of the Event

Innovation is the heart of the event and will be celebrated through the Tech for Retail Awards, which each year recognize the most daring solutions.

New in 2025:

Customer Experience Award, sponsored by Élise Ducret (Carita – L’Oréal)

Gen AI Award, sponsored by Franck Le Moal (LVMH)

An opportunity for retail professionals to identify the technologies that will make a difference tomorrow—from immersive in-store experiences to AI-powered customer relationship platforms.

A Hub for Connections and Opportunities

More than just fair, Tech for Retail is a real accelerator of transformation. For retailers and major global brands alike, it is the perfect opportunity to meet strategic partners, test groundbreaking solutions, and leave with a clear vision of the trends that will shape retail in the years to come.