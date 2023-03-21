The successful third edition of Texhibition Istanbul Fabric, Yarn and Textile Accessories Fair networked 18,525 visitors with 437 exhibitors on 30,000 sqm total area from March 8-10, 2023. International visitors came from 104 countries from the EU, England, Eastern Europe, USA, South America, North Africa and the Middle East.

Organized by the Istanbul Textile Exporters' Association (ITHIB) with the support of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ICOC), Texhibition brought the whole industry together at the Istanbul Exhibition Center. Exhibitors and visitors were very satisfied. All three days of the fair were characterized by a lively business atmosphere, full aisles and concentrated discussions.

Texhibition Istanbul: Exhibitors

In a total of 3 halls, market leaders such as Kipaş, Bossa, Yünsa, Btd, Hefa, İskur, Universal, Gülle and Migiboy, among others, presented their products. Exhibitors displayed the latest trends for spring/summer 2024 in high-quality booths. On display were mainly textiles (wovens, knits), accessories, prints, yarns, artificial leather and fibers. The largest exhibitor area was represented by fabric manufacturers, woven fabrics and knits with 309 companies, 48 companies presented accessories, 41 prints, 9 companies from the artificial leather sector and 18 companies offered yarns and fibers, including Sasa, the largest fiber producer in Türkiye and 12 companies of other product groups.

Turkish textile industry goals

Last year, the Turkish textile industry achieved its best export result ever, with around USD 13 billion. Overall, Türkiye is already the second largest producer for the EU, globally Türkiye ranks fifth. The country between Europe and Asia is the world's fourth largest supplier of home textiles, fabrics and denim fabrics, and the fifth largest producer of yarns. İn denim production, Türkiye even ranks first. The Turkish textile industry also has ambitious goals for 2023 and the near future. For example, the export volume is to be increased to 15 billion USD, of which 7.5 billion to the EU and 1 billion to the USA. Türkiye wants to serve 20% of textile imports to the EU, and 5% of the USA. "We will increase our production in a concentrated way and boost exports with even greater motivation. With Texhibition Istanbul Exhibition, we contribute to heal our wounds left by the earthquake. We stand together as a country to strengthen the Türkish textile industry and generate added value," said Ahmet Öksüz,Chairman of the Board of the Istanbul Textile Exporters Association (ITHIB).

Pre-registrations for the next edition of Texhibition Istanbul Fair

The third edition of Texhibition is thus the biggest event so far since its launch in January 2022. Since the premiere, exhibitors and visitors have increased rapidly, while the exhibition space has also increased. " We have noticed a great interest from the industry. Texhibition has established itself as an international hub for efficient upstream sourcing. More innovations are being planned for the next edition in September 2023. The focus is on healthy growth. Participants are carefully selected to keep the quality standard of the show high, for this event we had a waiting list of 120 companies who also wanted to participate." M. Fatih BİLİCİ, Vice President of the Board of the Istanbul Textile Exporters Association ITHIB.

In focus: sustainability

Sustainability is a particular focus of the Turkish textile industry and was also highlighted in many ways at Texhibition. The Circular Economy Action Plan of the European Green Deal is an important starting point for the Turkish industry to meet the requirements of European customers. Adapting to the requirements is the top priority for manufacturers. For this reason, great efforts are being made in the textile sector. Projects on the sustainable use of natural resources are being targeted, the biggest goals being to reduce water consumption, increase the energy efficiency of renewable energy sources, promote organic cotton cultivation, sustainable organization of supply chains, zero waste in production and export, circular economy and the introduction of tools for measuring the carbon footprint.

Texhibition Istanbul completes the full-package offering in combination with IFCO, Istanbul Fashion Connection, also held for the third time from February 8-11, 2023. The next Texhibition is scheduled for September 13-15, 2023.

