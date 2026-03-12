Texhibition Istanbul signals stability and global connectivity

A gobal platform for orientation in dynamic times

From 4 to 6 March 2026, Texhibition Istanbul once again brought together the international textile industry at the Istanbul Expo Center. Organized by İTKİB Fuarcılık A.Ş. in cooperation with the Istanbul Textile Exporters Association (İTHİB), the fair confirmed its role as one of the most important international sourcing platforms for fabrics and textile innovation. With 500+ exhibitors across 5 halls on 42,850 sqm, the trade fair attracted 19,325 visitors. Among them, 5.565 international visitors represented Europe, Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, North America, and other regions, underlining the show’s expanding global reach.

At a time of global uncertainty and geopolitical tension – particularly in light of developments in the Middle East – Istanbul once again became a meeting point for the international industry. Buyers, designers and manufacturers used the fair not only to initiate business, but also to exchange ideas about more resilient supply chains and new sourcing strategies.

In this environment, the strength of the Turkish textile industry became particularly evident: its ability to combine quality, speed and integrated production. The entire textile value chain – from cotton, wool and synthetic fibers to yarns, fabrics, denim, knitwear, printing, embroidery and accessories – is available within the country, making Türkiye one of the few production locations with a fully integrated infrastructure.

“Texhibition Istanbul demonstrates year after year how strong and flexible the Turkish textile industry is. Especially in times of global uncertainty, international brands are looking for reliable partners with fast supply chains and high quality – and this is where Türkiye offers significant advantages. The fair has become an important meeting point where markets, ideas and partnerships come together.” Fatih Bilici, Vice President of İTHİB and Chairman of the Texhibition Fair Committee

Credits: Texhibition Istanbul

Strength through integrated production

Texhibition Istanbul once again demonstrated why Türkiye has been among the world’s most important textile producers for years. With an annual production value of around 78 billion US dollars – including about 45 billion in textiles and 33 billion in apparel – the country is one of the key players in the global industry.

A decisive competitive advantage is the sector’s fully integrated structure. From raw materials such as cotton to yarns, fabrics, finishing processes, logistics and packaging, all stages of production are available within the country. This vertical integration allows for short development cycles, flexible production volumes and rapid deliveries to Europe and other international markets.

The logistical proximity to Europe is particularly valued. Land transport enables quick response times – a crucial factor for brands increasingly relying on agile supply chains.

At the same time, the sector is investing heavily in sustainable production technologies, resource efficiency and circular economy solutions. Many companies presented innovations at the fair aimed at reducing water and energy consumption as well as new recycling and material concepts.

Credits: Texhibition Istanbul

Diverse markets and new business dynamics

The exhibition halls reflected the international diversity of the industry. Trade visitors from Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia and North America used the platform to find new suppliers, develop collections and expand business relationships.

Despite a slightly changed global market environment, many exhibitors reported intensive discussions and a focused working atmosphere. The opportunity to meet buyers from different regions in one place once again confirmed the value of Texhibition as an international business platform.

Exhibitors also highlighted the professional atmosphere and growing intenrational reach of the fair. „We feel that we are in a very professional environment where the entire industry comes together and where we can meet important buyers and purchasing teams of major retail chains“, said Muammer Özpehlivan, EMR Zipper, emphasizing the value of the fair for establishing strong business collaborations. For many companies, Texhibition has become a key platform for building international networks. „Texhibition has evolved into a truly international fair“, noted Murat Canpolat, Migiboy Textile. „Our main objective here is to meet new customers and establish long-term business connections. Exhibitors also observed an increasingly international and professional visitor profile. „This season’s fair melt more dynamic compared to previous years“, said Ismet Ufuk Direkci, Zeynar. „We welcomed visitors from markets such as the Netherlands, Greece, Germany, the UK and the USA, which clearly shows the international scale Texhibition has reached.“

The overall mood at the fair remained constructive and forward-looking. Many companies emphasized that competitiveness today is not determined solely by price, but increasingly by product quality, design expertise and fast delivery capabilities.

Blue Black Denim – an innovation lab for a key industry

The Blue Black Denim area once again became one of the fair’s main attractions, highlighting the strength of the Turkish denim industry. Denim – historically associated with youth culture, freedom and individuality – was reinterpreted here as a platform for technological innovation and creative storytelling.

The design of the area itself made a strong visual statement. The stand concept reflected the authentic character of the material: minimalist, modern and distinctly urban in its denim-inspired aesthetic. Deep blue tones, clean lines and industrial elements created an atmosphere that perfectly matched the innovative yet tradition-rich spirit of the denim world.

Interactive installations, curated presentations, workshops and expert talks demonstrated how Turkish manufacturers continue to evolve the fabric – through sustainable washing processes, innovative material developments, new surface structures and experimental dyeing techniques. Visitors were able to explore new technologies and creative approaches and experience how denim is increasingly expanding beyond its traditional role in fashion.

Industry leaders including Atlas Denim, Bossa, ISKO, İSKUR and Kipaş showcased their latest developments, illustrating how tradition, innovation and sustainability converge in Turkish denim production. The Blue Black Denim section once again confirmed Türkiye’s central role as one of the world’s leading denim hubs.

Credits: Texhibition Istanbul

International buyers and visitors

Texhibition Istanbul once again confirmed its role as a global meeting point for the industry. The international visitor profile once again reflected Texhibition’s global reach. Trade visitors arrived from numerous European markets as well as from North America, the Middle East, North Africa and Asia. Particularly strong representation came from buyers from Italy, Germany, Spain, the United States and the Netherlands, while visitors from countries such as Bulgaria, Germany, Greece, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Tunisia, Ukraine, United Kingdom and United States were also present.

In total, visitors from more than 95 countries were registered. The wide geographical spread underlines Texhibition Istanbul’s role as an international sourcing platform connecting Europe, Asia and the markets of the Middle East.

The B2B meetings in particular attracted numerous international buyers and brands seeking new fabric developments, sustainable materials and reliable production partners. The list of registered buying delegations reflected the fair’s global reach, bringing together companies from Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia.

Participating brands and buyers included Hugo Boss and Puma from Germany; Naf Naf and Esprit from Colombia; Amiri, Nike, Coach, Jaya Apparel, Michael Kors, KOTN,Alexander Wang, Proenza Schouler, and Burton from the United States; Stone Island from Italy; Wólczanka from Polond; Polopique from Portugal; The Sting from Netherlands; My Soul from Denmark, Promod from France among many other international fashion and lifestyle companies.

Buyers from emerging markets, including Brazil, Colombia, Kuwait, Morocco, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, and the United Arab Emirates, participated alongside representatives from developed markets such as Italy, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States, highlighting the fair’s extensive international reach and its role as a key global sourcing platform.

The wide spectrum of participating brands – from luxury labels and premium denim specialists to sports and lifestyle brands – underlined Texhibition Istanbul’s importance as a central sourcing hub between Europe, the Americas and Middle Eastern markets. Many international visitors also emphasized that Texhibition is increasingly developing into one of Europe’s most important sourcing platforms for fabrics and textile innovation. The combination of international reach, high-quality exhibitors and Türkiye’s fully integrated textile production makes the fair a strategic date in the global sourcing calendar.

The B2B meetings once again proved to be among the most dynamic areas of the exhibition. International buyers used the opportunity to connect directly with Turkish manufacturers, develop new collections and establish long-term supply partnerships. Particularly valued were Türkiye’s fast delivery capabilities, flexible production capacities and integrated textile infrastructure, which are becoming increasingly important advantages in global supply chains.

Despite ongoing global developments, the decline in the number of international visitors remained limited to only 5%. This clearly demonstrates Texhibition’s strong position within the industry and its continued international appeal.

Credits: Texhibition Istanbul

Knowledge, trends and innovation

In addition to the exhibition itself, Texhibition Istanbul once again offered an extensive seminar and trend program. International experts presented insights on topics such as sustainable materials, digital supply chains, artificial intelligence in textile production and emerging consumer trends.

Innovation Hub – materials for the next generation of textiles

The Innovation Hub showcased a selection of forward-looking material developments demonstrating how sustainability, technology and design are increasingly intertwined. Curated by Arzu Kaprol and Filiz Tunca, the area provided insight into textile innovations addressing ecological challenges while opening up new creative possibilities.

Highlights included Colourself Cotton, a self-dyeing cotton that significantly reduces water and energy consumption, and Biodegradable Pleats, fully compostable pleated textiles. Materials such as Wavy Plush with its distinctive textured surface and Vegan Bioglitter, an environmentally friendly glitter effect free of harmful substances, illustrated how innovation and aesthetics can merge. The showcase was complemented by high-performance yarns such as Umorfil and versatile constructions like the double-sided Vismara scarf.

Natural fiber innovations were also presented, including a hemp-based protective textile used in forestry to protect young trees from insect infestations and damage caused by deer. Another highlight was a textile made from nettle fibers, considered a resource-efficient alternative to conventional fibers thanks to its durability and low water consumption during production.

The Innovation Hub demonstrated the direction in which the industry is evolving: towards materials that are resource-efficient, functional and applicable across multiple sectors. The developments on display underlined the role of the Turkish textile industry as an innovation driver in the global textile market.

Trend areas and curated presentations also showcased upcoming fabric developments and design directions for future collections, reinforcing the fair’s role not only as a marketplace but also as a laboratory for textile ideas and future-oriented concepts.

ReValue Stock Hub: Turning Surplus into Opportunity

The ReValue Stock Hub proved to be one of the standout successes of this year’s Texhibition Istanbul. The dedicated area attracted strong interest from international buyers, designers, and sourcing professionals, highlighting the industry’s growing demand for smarter and more sustainable material solutions. By turning surplus fabrics into valuable sourcing opportunities, the ReValue Stock Hub demonstrated how innovation and circular thinking can create real business potential – making it a vibrant meeting point for companies looking to combine efficiency, creativity, and responsible production.

Where Trends Take Shape: Texhibitions Inspiring Trend Areas

The Trend Areas once again became inspiring focal points of Texhibition Istanbul, offering visitors a curated insight into the upcoming directions of the textile and fashion industry. Carefully designed and thoughtfully presented, the areas showcased innovative fabrics, colors, textures, and concepts that sparked creativitiy and new ideas among designers and buyers alike. A special highlight thsi year was the first-ever Trend Area dedicated to accessories, expanding the platform beyond fabrics and placing spotlight on the growing importance of trims, components, and complementary design elements. The new presentation was met with great interest and underlined Texhibition’s role as a forward-looking hub for inspiration across the entire textile value chain.

Credits: Texhibition Istanbul

Event program – knowledge, trends and technology in focus

The Texhibition Istanbul event program offered a diverse mix of seminars, panels and presentations throughout the three-day fair, highlighting key developments in the global textile industry. Industry experts, designers and technology companies discussed topics such as trend forecasting, digital transformation, sustainable production and new business models.

Highlights included trend seminars by forecasting company WGSN, providing insights into upcoming fabric and design trends. Additional sessions addressed artificial intelligence in fashion and textile production, digital product passports, advanced recycling methods and innovative supply-chain and sales solutions.

At the same time, the Blue Black Denim area hosted its own program dedicated to denim culture and innovation. Talks on denim trends, sustainable washing technologies and the development of independent denim brands, along with interactive workshops, brought designers, brands and manufacturers into direct dialogue about the future of the material.

Through this combination of trend insights, technological perspectives and practical industry discussions, the event program became an important knowledge platform and reinforced Texhibition Istanbul’s role not only as a marketplace but also as a driver of innovation for the global textile industry.

Credits: Texhibition Istanbul

Outlook

The March edition of Texhibition Istanbul demonstrated that the international textile industry is undergoing a period of transformation. New geopolitical realities, shifting supply chains and increasing sustainability requirements are shaping the market.

At the same time, it became clear that the Turkish textile industry, with its integrated structure, innovative strength and logistical proximity to Europe, has a solid foundation to actively shape these changes.

“Our goal was to create an international brand where global trends are shaped and the perception of quality in Turkish textiles is strengthened. Today, Texhibition has gone beyond being merely a trade platform and has become an important showcase reflecting the vision and shared ambitions of our industry; it has also evolved into a fair where trends are set and closely followed by the sector. By strengthening the brand value of the Turkish textile industry, Texhibition also serves as a strong reference point for our region.” Ahmet Öksüz, President of İTHİB

Next Dates: Texhibition: 11–13 September 2026 Istanbul Fashion Connection: 19–21 August 2026