Texhibition Istanbul: Textile Expertise Meets Global Business

Texhbition returns for the 9th edition at the Istanbul Expo Center on March 4 to 6, 2026 with a renewed ambition to offer the global textile industry a place where craftmanship meets technology, imagination meets science, and future takes shape through fibre and form. Organized by ITKIB Fairs Inc. on behalf

of the Istanbul Textile Exporters’ Association (İTHİB) Texhibition has become a central hub of the global textile industry: it combines production excellence, innovation, and sustainability with an export-driven focus, securing its place among the leading international trade fairs. “Texhibition has become a bridge carrying Türkiye’s production power, sustainability vision and innovative mindset to the world. And that bridge is expanding.” Fatih Bilici, ITHIB Vice President and Texhibition Fair Committee President.

A Creative Encounter with the Textile World of Tomorrow

Texhibition Istanbul further reinforces Türkiye’s position as a global textile hub. The fair continues to grow by successfully connecting the country’s strong textile industry with international buyers in one of the world’s most dynamic sourcing environments. The March 2026 edition will feature more than 500 exhibitors across 40,000 square meters and is expected to welcome over 25,000 visitors from the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, North Africa, and the Middle East. This broad international reach positions the event as an important gateway for companies seeking to enter new markets and expand their global footprint.

Texhibition Istanbul attracts a highly diverse audience of decision-makers, ranging from apparel manufacturers, international brand and retail executives, and online sales platforms to importers, distributors, designers, boutique owners, and global buyers. By bringing together this broad spectrum of professionals, the fair creates a dynamic environment for building strategic partnerships, identifying emerging trends, and unlocking business opportunities that shape the future of the global textile industry. At the same time, the exhibition reflects the sector’s increasing focus on sustainability and innovation. From advanced digital printing solutions to recycled fibres and environmentally responsible production processes, the fair showcases how Türkiye’s textile industry is actively aligning itself with global transformation trends.

Türkiye remains one of the world’s key players in global textile trade. As the fifth-largest textile exporter worldwide and the EU’s second-largest supplier, the country generated roughly $26 billion in combined textile and apparel exports in 2025, underscoring its sustained importance within international supply chains.

Benefiting from its strategic location at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Türkiye offers significant logistical advantages, including short lead times, reliable delivery structures, and high responsiveness in an increasingly complex and volatile sourcing environment. Driven by ongoing structural transformation, strong investments in sustainability, and a growing emphasis on branding and value-added production, the Turkish textile and ready-to-wear industries have reached a total production volume of over $73 billion.

A Full-Spectrum Textile Ecosystem

Texhibition offers a holistic view of the textile industry by bringing together all key product segments within a single, integrated platform. From woven and knitted fabrics to yarns, embroidery, printing, accessories, denim, and artificial leather, the fair presents a diverse and high-quality sourcing landscape. Industry leaders such as Altın Yıldız, Arıkan, Btd Tekstil, Can Tekstil, İskur Boya, Kipaş, Marsala, Mem Textile, Yünsa and Zorluteks will unveil their latest developments and innovations.

This broad offering enables professionals across manufacturing, retail, distribution, and design to connect directly with leading suppliers and discover solutions that are shaping the industry’s future.

Concept Areas That Push Boundaries

Texhibition has become a vibrant meeting point for creativity, ideas, and industry transformation, extending far beyond the scope of a traditional sourcing fair. Through curated spaces such as the Trends Area, the Innovation Hub, the ReValue Stock Hub, and Blue Black Texhibition, visitors are immersed in emerging design directions, sustainable solutions, and forward-thinking technologies.

Together with its dynamic programme of trend presentations and expert talks, the fair creates an inspiring setting for exchange and vision-building — showcasing not only Türkiye’s strong manufacturing capabilities, but also its growing influence as a source of innovation, design intelligence, and future- oriented thinking.

Blue Black Texhibition: Denim, Rewritten

Denim has always carried meaning — symbolizing rebellion, youth, and freedom. Within Texhibition’s Blue Black world, however, it takes on an even deeper role, evolving into a medium of memory, innovation, and layered storytelling. Denim creates an immersive experience where interactive installations, curated displays, and expert-led seminars showcase how Turkish denim producers are redefining the fabric technologically, creatively, and culturally. Here, denim moves beyond fashion to become a powerful form of artistic expression. At Texhibition the sector’s strongest players showcase the newest sustainable fabrics, technologies like Atlas Denim, Bossa, Isko, ISKUR, and Kipaş.

Trend Area

The Trend Area presents a forward-looking perspective shaped in line with global market dynamics and evolving consumer expectations. Designed as a comprehensive inspiration hub, the area features dedicated sections for Woven Trends, Knit Trends, and the newly introduced accessory Trends, offering a holistic vision for upcoming seasons. From innovative textures and sustainable materials to color directions and design narratives, the Trend Area translates market insights into tangible inspiration for buyers and designers.

Innovation Hub – A Glimpse into the Textile Future

With each edition, the Innovation Hub continues to evolve beyond conventional exhibition space into an environment where the future of textiles beocmes tangible. Here, textiles are not longer passive materials but intelligent systems capable of responding to movement, temperature, and the human body. The hub brings together advanced biotech fibres, adaptive high-performance materials, and AI-driven production solutions that redefine efficiency, customization, and functionality. It creates a setting in which innovation can be experienced firsthand, illustrating how textiles are transforming from manufacutred products into dynamic, interactive applications. Shaped under the creative leadership of Arzu Kaprol and Filiz Tunca, this space unfolds as an inspiring setting where innovation and creative vision come together.

ReValue Stock Hub – Circularity Reimagined

In an industry increasingly focused on responsible resource use, the ReValue Stock Hub presents circularity as a practical, forward-looking solution. It transforms surplus fabrics into opportunities, encouraging reuse, reinterpretation, and new value creation. Designers and buyers can explore available materials in real time, turning excess into immediate design potential. Supported by digital catalogues and a year-round online platform, the hub demonstrates how sustainability evolves from an abstract concept into a measurable and actionable business strategy.

Resilient Growth in a Changing Market Environment

Türkiye’s textile and raw materials exports maintained a stable momentum despite ongoing global uncertainties, reaching $11.4 billion in 2025. This figure remained stable compared to the previous year and accounted for 4.2% of the country’s total exports. Particularly dynamic development was recorded in emerging markets, with exports to Africa rising by roughly 15 % and shipments to Middle East markets growing by nearly 11 %.

“Texhibition Istanbul has evolved into a strategic meeting point for the international textile community. Each edition strengthens the connection between Türkiye’s manufacturing excellence and global demand, while highlighting the sector’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and long- term value creation. The fair plays a vital role in reinforcing Türkiye’s position within the global supply chain and in shaping the industry’s future direction.” Ahmet Öksüz, Chairman of ITHIB.