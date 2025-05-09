Textiles Recycling Expo Gains Support from Key Industry Organisations

The upcoming Textiles Recycling Expo, taking place on 4–5 June 2025 at Brussels Expo, was introduced during a press conference this week at the Press Club Brussels. The event brought together industry associations, sustainability experts, and EU policy stakeholders to discuss the opportunities and urgent challenges facing Europe’s textile sector in its move toward a circular economy.

The press conference marked a key milestone ahead of the expo, with speakers emphasizing the growing need for scalable, practical solutions. Event Manager Zied Chetoui stated: “As regulations evolve across Europe, the industry must step up with innovative approaches. That’s exactly why the Textiles Recycling Expo was created.”

Positioned as a new platform for cross-sector dialogue, the event aims to unite policymakers, brands, recyclers, academics, and innovators. Robert van der Kerkhof, CEO of ReHubs, commented: “This is a space for connection, for education, and—most importantly—for driving the investment and technologies that will shape the future of textile-to-textile recycling.”

Julia Ettinger, Secretary General of EuRIC, added: “This event comes at a crucial moment, not only for the textile sector but for Europe’s wider circular economy ambitions. We must elevate the voice of the European reuse and recycling sectors and share hands-on knowledge that can support meaningful policy development.”

Karla Basselier, CEO of Fedustria, noted the gap between innovation and implementation: “While our industry is indeed progressing, the reality is that only a fraction of textiles are currently recycled. This expo offers a much-needed platform to address that.”

Dirk Vantyghem, Director General of EURATEX, concluded: “Our challenge is reconciling sustainability with competitiveness. How do we help our companies lower their footprint and become more sustainable, while remaining strong in the market?”

With a programme that brings together leading voices from business, government, and research, the Textiles Recycling Expo is set to become a key moment in shaping Europe’s circular textile agenda.