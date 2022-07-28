Texworld New York City, Apparel Sourcing New York City and Home Textiles Sourcing returned in-person for a successful Summer 2022 Edition

Education, innovation, and inspiration lead the way on the show floor drawing thousands of new and returning buyers.

Texworld New York City, Apparel Sourcing New York City and Home Textiles Sourcing celebrated a successful summer 2022 edition back in-person at the Javits Center in New York City. Held July 19-21, the east coast’s leading sourcing event featured thousands of fabrics and garments from hundreds of global textile manufacturers and suppliers in both the traditional and hybrid format. Over the three day event, thousands of attendees excitedly returned to the floor for networking and sourcing.

This edition hosted a record number of country pavilions including Korea, Uzbekistan, India, Taiwan and Bangladesh. Exhibitors still facing travel restrictions, including many from China, were represented inside the hybrid section of the floor, the Sourcing Showroom.

Other key features returned live on the show floor including the attendee favorite Textile Talks, Lenzing Seminar Series, and Explore the Floor tours. The sessions featured a range of expert speakers and panelists leading open discussions that provided the audience with greater insight and knowledge on topics including the latest in economic and supply chain challenges, sustainable strategies and legislations, accelerating circularity, and more. The Texworld Trend Showcase returned with an exciting and artistic art direction from the New York-based agency, Doneger | TOBE. Creative Director, Kai Chow, offered insights during his one-day-only seminar on what’s to come for Fall/Winter 2023-24 as well as leading an Explore the Floor tour of the showcase where he discussed each of the unique themes encompassing his vision of BEYOND: Color Therapy, Future Craft, Hyper Nature, and Spirit Quest. The Trend Book is now available to view online on our websites.

Picture: Messe Frankfurt USA - Texworld, courtesy of the company

Global Footwear Sourcing, a new feature area in partnership with Material Exchange and Footwear Distributors & Retailers Association, made its debut this July. The showcase featured a wide range of footwear material components including leather, synthetic, laces, insole, outsole, webbing and ribbon, thread and yarn, and hardware. Within Global Footwear Sourcing, visitors took advantage of additional educational seminars hosted by FDRA covering niche topics from sustainable footwear sourcing to material selection as well as a demonstration by Material Exchange on how to build and digitize your materials library. “This new partnership was a natural fit as it furthers Texworld NYC’s strategy to expand the offerings available to buyers, meeting market demands in an innovative way” comments, Jennifer Bacon, Vice President, Fashion and Apparel Shows, Messe Frankfurt, “We look forward to continuing and growing this new feature area and partnership.”

Looking Ahead

The winter 2023 edition of Texworld New York City and Apparel Sourcing New York City will be held at the Javits Center with new dates: January 31 - February 2, 2023.

In addition, Texworld New York City and Apparel Sourcing New York City will once again join LA Textile, the West Coast’s premier destination for textile, design, and production resources, this September 28 –30, 2022 to bring world-class textile, apparel and accessories manufacturers from around the globe together - all on the West Coast.