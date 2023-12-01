The 9th International Fashion Design Contest organised by BIAAF will bring together the world's most creative and innovative young talents

The call for registration applications for the 9th International Fashion Design Contest is now open. This biannual event is organised by Bilbao International Art & Fashion (BIAAF), a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting emerging fashion design talents from around the world since 2008. BIAAF is searching for the most creative and innovative individuals who aspire to establish themselves in this benchmark industry.

Participants can compete in two main categories: Garment Design and Accessories Design gifted with an amount of €10,000 each one.

Credits: BIAAF

The BIAAF International Fashion Design Contest aims to discover local and international talent to guide, support and launch it out directly from our own region to the market. BIAAF leads a pioneering project based in Bilbao/Bizkaia with a clear international vocation, supported by prestigious companies, universities and institutions connected to fashion design, understood as an engine of economic, educational and social development. Endorsed by a network of highly regarded professional contacts, BIAAF generates sustainable business development opportunities through its initiatives, which have a direct impact on the industrial and educational areas.

Prominent international universities, business schools, fashion design institutions, museums, business firms, broadcasting media, technology and research centres, as well as other entities related with the fashion industry, are part of this project led by BIAAF. All of them share the same goals: to develop youth talent, establish business networks and create quality employment.

Take part in the 9th BIAAF International Fashion Design Contest Registration deadline: December 15. See you in the future!

Credits: BIAAF

The last edition of the contest received support from an extensive network of contacts, which included more than 700 fashion design schools and attracted the participation of young designers from 92 countries.

+700 Fashion design tools

92 Participating Countries

8th BIAAF Fashion Design Contest

The winners of the 8th edition, selected among 30 international finalists, were: