The Berlin Fashion Summit Re/Generate Impact

Under the title RE/GENERATE IMPACT, Edition #8 of 202030 – The Berlin Fashion Summit will once again bring together thought leaders and key players in fashion and sustainability during Berlin Fashion Week. The 2-day conference will take place from 02-03 July at BIKINI Berlin, located by the Zoological Garden. Join the 202030 Summit’s international community for a full program of keynotes, panel discussions, workshops and networking events.

202030 – The Berlin Summit will start on the Tuesday of Berlin Fashion Week at 10AM with a press breakfast, where highlight speakers will give a thematic overview on the content of the conference. Liz Ricketts, founder of The Or Foundation, will speak on fashion’s social impact, Thomas Schneider, Executive Chairman of ISA Next-Gen Materials will touch on innovative textiles, and Christine Goulay founder and CEO of Sustainabelle Advisory Services, will shed light on materials for the circular economy. The panel will be moderated by Max Gilgenmann, co-founder and co-CEO of studio MM04, the sustainability communications agency that organizes the 202030 Summit.

With the 202030 Summit, we are covering a wide range of topics - from circularity and innovative materials to sustainability storytelling and the field of cultural sustainability. Only if we change our culture of consumption, work and life can we translate sustainability from theory into practice and thus into life. Magdalena Schaffrin, Studio MM04

The interdisciplinary program brings together key voices from the value chain, brands, research and the media perspectives. Speakers include Fatima Njoya, fashion journalist and editor, and Lavinia Muth and Tanita Hecking, authors of The Crisps. Thomas Schneider of ISA Next-Gen Materials will showcase their biobased footwear and accessory material HyphaLite, which is a leader in the world of future-oriented textiles. We are delighted to welcome Bobby Kolade of the brand BUZIGAHILL KAMPALA and the Ghana-based #StopWasteColonialism campaign to speak on how to make EU Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) policies globally accountable. We also look forward to insights from Carbon Trust, an organization that champions innovative solutions that help companies reduce their carbon emissions and achieve their sustainability goals, Ninyes an advanced second-hand platform in the European market where pre-loved items are collected and re-sold, and COSH!, the platform for sustainable wardrobes, plastic-free lifestyle tips, and guidance in adopting more sustainable (shopping) habits. In addition to the stage program, workshops allow the audience to go even deeper on the topics of waste colonialism, next-gen materials, decarbonization, and rental systems. RSVP for workshops is available on the ticket platform and by special request.

As always, 202030 - The Berlin Fashion Summit generates many networking opportunities for the community, including a cocktail hour after the program on 02 July. The "unconference" barcamp, a highlight planned for the afternoon of 03 July features spontaneous focus groups from the audience will meet to discuss topics and engage in conversations at eye level. Anyone who brings ideas for the sustainable transformation of the fashion industry can contribute them as a barcamp mini-workshop.

We believe in the ‘alliance of the willing’: that a renewal of the fashion industry is possible when determined minds work together. That's why we always bring together interdisciplinary perspectives and create a space for inspiring and appreciative exchange. Max Gilgenmann, Studio MM04

202030 – The Berlin Fashion Summit #8 is an official partner of the Berlin Fashion Week and supported by the Senate Department for Economics, Energy and Public Enterprise, ISA Next-Gen Materials and IFA, whose 100Moments exhibition celebrating its 100th anniversary, is running alongside the 202030 Summit at BIKINI Berlin.

If you have further questions, are interested in partnerships, or would like to request a press pass, please do not hesitate to contact us at info@202030summit.com.

We look forward to welcoming you to the 202030 – The Berlin Fashion Summit in July!