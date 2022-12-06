The Fashion Awards 2022 presented by Diet Coke winners announced

The British Fashion Council (BFC) is delighted to reveal the winners of The Fashion Awards 2022 presented by Diet Coke. The event raises the profile of and funds for the BFC Foundation charity which awards scholarships, grants and mentoring to future proof the pipeline of talent to the fashion industry.

The event celebrates the role of fashion in self-expression, escapism and optimism. It also recognises the exceptional individuals, brands and businesses whose imagination and creativity have broken new ground in fashion globally over the past 12 months - transforming the possibilities of fashion today. The evening, hosted by British and Jamaican actress Jodie Turner-Smith, celebrated twenty-three awards including fifteen Leaders of Change.The Fashion Awards nominees and winners are voted for by an international judging panel made up of over 1000 industry experts.

The Fashion Awards presented by Diet Coke 2022 Winners

Designer of the Year: Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino

BFC Foundation Award: S.S.DALEY

Independent British Brand: Wales Bonner

Special Recognition Award for Cultural Curation : Jefferson Hack

Leaders of Change

The 15 designers, brands, creatives, and individuals who created positive change within the fashion industry this past year under three categories: Environment, People and Creativity.

Creativity

Recognises designers and brands who made a global impact in the past year through their creativity in design, campaigns, collaborations and firm business foundation as well as defined the shape of global fashion.

Alessandro Michele

Daniel Roseberry

Harris Reed

Ibrahim Kamara

Raf Simons

Environment

Celebrates those who have made a significant contribution towards reducing the environmental impact of our industry to create positive change. They are the leaders and are setting the bar by exploring new business models, design principles, production processes, consumption, and disposal.

Bethany Williams

Connor Ives

Gabriela Hearst

Marine Serre

Priya Ahluwalia

People

Recognises those who have led change by encouraging equal, diverse, empowered workforces from head office to supply chain and shop floor. It focuses on the impact fashion has on communities.

Aurora James

Harry Lambert

Julie Pelipas

Sinéad Burke

Rafael Pavarotti

Model of the Year Award: Bella Hadid

Outstanding Achievement Award: Yvon Chouinard

Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator: Katie Grand

Fashion Award for Metaverse World and Gaming Experience: Burberry

The evening included a number of special celebrations that showcased fashion at the intersection of culture.

The Red Carpet LIVESTREAM served by Diet Coke opened with a live performance by singer Olivia Dean who performed her hit single DANGER!, accompanied by Diet Coke’s very own Fashion Awards Glambot. The Red Carpet was hosted by Presenter Miquita Oliver, Author and Columnist Raven Smith and Editor Julia Hobbs, highlighting key arrivals and special moments.

The pre-show ceremony involved a Jean Paul Gaultier Fashion Freak Show, an electric combination of revue, pop concert and fashion show in a spirit of exuberance and magic. The awards ceremony opened with an iconic Year in Review film hosted by Christine Quinn, Tom Daley and Munya Chawawa, highlighting moments in fashion that have defined this year. Discover the film here.

2023 marks 30 years since the launch of NEWGEN which was set up to enable a group of designers, including the late Lee Alexander McQueen, to showcase their collections at London Fashion Week. NEWGEN was recognised at The Fashion Awards with a special introduction by Dr. Samuel Ross, Artist and Creative Director of A COLD WALL. An exclusive film featuring Princess Julia celebrated the creative zeitgeist of NEWGEN and its social and political relevance. The evening included performances by Shygirl and Jessie Ware whilst DJ Jodie Harsh and DJ Fat Tony led the afterparty.

The British Fashion Industry paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II through The Fashion Salute Show. Designers included Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Charles Jeffrey (Loverboy), Christopher Kane, David Koma, Dilara Findikoglu, Dunhill, Edward Crutchley, Erdem, Halpern, Harris Reed, JW Anderson, KNWLS, Matty Bovan, Molly Goddard, Nensi Dojaka, Nicholas Daley, Ozwald Boateng, Philip Treacy, Preen, Rejina Pyo, Richard Malone, Richard Quinn, Roksanda, Roland Mouret, Simone Rocha, Stella McCartney, Stephen Jones, Vivienne Westwood, Victoria Beckham, Wales Bonner, Zandra Rhodes.

The Fashion Salute Show Credits: Art Direction Robin Derrick, Creative Director Sophia Neophitou, Stylist Oliver Volquardsen, Casting Director Adam Hindle, Music Jeremy Healy and The Queen’s Royal Hussars, Production INCA & Gold Dust.

As well as recognising designers and industry leaders, The Fashion Awards celebrated five years of NEW WAVE: Creatives and the 2022 cohort through a special film created by Matte Projects. The accolade represents 50 of the most innovative and inspiring young creative talents from around the world spanning continents and creative disciplines. The award pays homage to the incredible success of both home-grown and international talent; while celebrating all those who play a vital role in the industry’s cultural and creative reputation. Explore the full list of NEW WAVE: Creatives here.

Each winner received a unique trophy designed by British- Nigerian designer Yinka Illori in collaboration with ethical and environmentally friendly jewelry company SkyDiamond, and glass design studio The Glass Foundry. The trophy, which was manufactured by hand at The Glass Foundry in the Cotswold’s, spotlights the necessity of creative collaboration and eco-innovation demonstrating how design unifies communities and has a positive impact on society, evoking a sense of joy and optimism.

The official winner’s portraits were photographed by BFC NEW WAVE: Creative and London based photographer Joyce NG.

The Fashion Awards raises funds for the BFC Foundation (Registered Charity Number: 1185152) which supports the future growth and success of the British fashion industry by focusing on Talent, Education, Grant-Giving and Business Mentoring and aims to improve equality and opportunity so that the fashion industry remains diverse and open to all, helping talented designers at all stages of their career from school level through to becoming a global fashion brand. In the financial year 2021/2022, the BFC remitted over £1.3m in funds to designers and scholars.

