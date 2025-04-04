The LYCRA Company and Diamond Denim Exhibit Sustainable “7 Styles for 7 Days” Collection at Kingpins Amsterdam

The LYCRA Company, a global leader in sustainable fiber and technology solutions for the apparel industry, has partnered with Diamond Denim, a vertically integrated textile mill within the Sapphire Group, to showcase an innovative denim collection at Kingpins Amsterdam, which takes place April 16 – 17.

The “7 Styles for 7 Days” capsule collection features garments crafted with bio-derived LYCRA® EcoMade fiber, demonstrating how sustainable stretch denim can transform men’s and women’s wardrobes while reducing the environmental impact. Each style in the collection is designed to help the wearer effortlessly transition from one moment to the next, every day of the week, demonstrating how sustainable fashion can seamlessly fit into a modern lifestyle.

“Diamond Denim’s fully integrated production capabilities made them the ideal partner to work with us on this project showcasing the future of sustainable denim,” said Ebru Ozaydin, global product category director denim, wovens, and ready-to-wear, at The LYCRA Company. “They were one of the first mills in the world to receive a seed quantity of our renewable fiber and created four high-performance fabrics that form the foundation of this versatile collection of garments, ideal for every occasion.”

Later this year, bio-derived LYCRA® EcoMade fiber made with QIRA® will debut commercially. Composed of 70 percent renewable dent corn grown in Iowa annually, this sustainable solution can potentially reduce the carbon footprint of LYCRA® fiber by up to 44 percent* while maintaining the performance of the original LYCRA® fiber.

“At Diamond Denim, we are committed to adopting sustainable solutions in textile production,” said Jayesh Mandalia, Diamond Denim’s head of design. “This collaboration with The LYCRA Company represents a crucial step forward in our mission to deliver low-impact, high-performance denim to consumers while also advancing our decarbonization goals.”

The “7 Styles for 7 Days” collection will be on display at Kingpins Amsterdam, held at the Sugar Factory in Halfweg, Netherlands, at The LYCRA Company stand (blue area 11) and Diamond Denim stand (blue area 12).

*Estimate from Cradle-to-Gate Screening LCA for a representative LYCRA® fiber manufacturing facility, June 2022, prepared by Ramboll Americas Engineering Solutions, Inc.