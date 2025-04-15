The Lycra Company presents Lycra® EcoMade bio-derived fibre at Kingpins Amsterdam

The LYCRA Company, a global leader in the development of innovative and sustainable solutions for the apparel industry, showcased its bio-derived LYCRA® EcoMade fibre at the Kingpins Amsterdam trade show on April 16 and 17. Visitors were able to discover an immersive virtual reality experience at its stand, Blue Area 11. It traced the product's journey from farm to fibre.

This year, the bio-derived LYCRA® EcoMade fibre, made with QIRA®, will be derived from annually renewable industrial corn from Iowa. It will offer transparency on the origin of raw materials. It will also constitute a sustainable solution to reduce the environmental impact of clothing. Composed of 70 percent renewable content, this innovative fibre can reduce the carbon footprint of LYCRA® fibre by up to 44 percent*, while offering performance equivalent to the original LYCRA® fibre. It constitutes a direct replacement, without requiring re-engineering of fabrics, processes or garment designs.

“Our customers and their consumers are increasingly looking for products that not only meet high performance standards, but are also part of a sustainable approach,” said The LYCRA Company vice president of brands and retail, Arnaud Ruffin. “The bio-derived LYCRA® EcoMade fibre represents a major step forward in reducing fashion’s carbon footprint.”

The ‘7 Styles for 7 Days’ project, presented at Kingpins, illustrates how stretch denim made with bio-derived LYCRA® EcoMade fibre can transform menswear and womenswear wardrobes throughout the week. It guarantees lasting comfort and an impeccable fit, while reducing environmental impact.

This exhibition is the result of a collaboration between The LYCRA Company and Diamond Denim, a member of the Pakistani Sapphire Group. It contributes to accelerating the decarbonisation efforts of both companies. This ‘7 Styles pour 7 Jours’ capsule collection offers garments made with bio-sourced LYCRA® EcoMade fibre. Each design is designed to accompany everyday life, offering sustainable fashion perfectly suited to the modern lifestyle.

Credits: Diamond Denim x The LYCRA Company

“Diamond Denim’s fully integrated production capabilities made them the ideal partner to work with us on this project, highlighting the future of sustainable denim,” said The LYCRA Company global product category director denim, wovens, and ready-to-wear, Ebru Ozaydin. “They were among the first denim manufacturers in the world to receive a quantity of pilot fibre and developed four high-performance fabrics, forming the basis of this versatile collection, ideal for all occasions.”

“At Diamond Denim, we are committed to adopting sustainable solutions in textile production,” said Diamond Denim’s head of design, Jayesh Mandalia. “This collaboration with The LYCRA Company represents a key step towards our goal of offering consumers low-impact, high-performance denim while pursuing our decarbonisation goals.”

The ‘7 Styles pour 7 Jours’ collection was exhibited at The LYCRA Company (blue area 11) and Diamond Denim (blue area 12) stands.

Turkish denim manufacturer Orta presented samples made with bio-derived LYCRA® EcoMade fibre and recycled cotton on its stand 22, Yellow area. According to Orta marketing and sustainability manager, Sebla Onder, the enthusiastic market response to their capsule collection launched at the end of 2024 shows that the industry is truly ready for significant change. “We are delighted that Citizens of Humanity Group, one of our most respected premium brand partners, has chosen this sustainable fabric for its Agolde brand. We look forward to consumer reaction to this collection in the coming months. We also hope that new brand collaborations will emerge from this exceptional partnership,” she added.

Credits: The LYCRA Company

LYCRA FitSense® denim technology, which debuted at Kingpins Amsterdam last April, was also in the spotlight this year. This advanced shaping technology makes it possible to target problem areas that can affect wear and fit, such as the stomach, waist, thighs and buttocks. It allows designers to select specific areas for support and lift, offering consumers a feeling of comfort and increased confidence in their jeans. Building on this innovation, Spanx took a significant step with the successful launch in January of the Spanxsculpt™ ReDefine Denim commercial programme, the first of its kind to integrate this technology.

Finally, for the fourth consecutive year, the LYCRA® brand is partnering with the House of Denim Foundation and students from the Jean School to organise the ‘Stretch Yourself #4: Denim of the Future, Designed by Gen Z’ exhibition. Each student designer will present a denim garment incorporating innovative fabrics powered by The LYCRA Company technologies, including COOLMAX® EcoMade fibre.

For more details on the event and additional product information, please visit the dedicated event page.

* Estimate based on a Cradle-to-Gate life cycle analysis for a representative LYCRA® fibre manufacturing facility, conducted in June 2022 by Ramboll Americas Engineering Solutions, Inc.