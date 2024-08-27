The LYCRA Company’s Pavilion at Intertextile Shanghai Features Sustainable Innovations and Co-Exhibitors

The LYCRA Company, a global leader in developing innovative fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries, announced today that it is showcasing its sustainable offerings and more at Intertextile Shanghai from August 27 to 29. The LYCRA Company Pavilion in Hall 4.1 (Booth E56) features 931 square meters of exhibit space and 25 co-exhibitors united under the theme “Accelerating Our Journey to Decarbonization.”

The LYCRA Company will highlight products designed to meet consumer needs and help reduce the environmental impact of apparel products:

Bio-derived LYCRA® fiber made with QIRA®, the industry’s first renewable spandex available at scale, will launch in the first half of 2025. Made from annually grown field corn, it’s expected to reduce the carbon footprint of LYCRA® fiber by up to 44 percent* while delivering equivalent performance to the original fiber. Visitors to the Econogy Hub (Hall 5.1, Booth A36) will discover through an immersive experience in a replica cornfield how this patented innovation can help accelerate decarbonization in the fashion industry.

LYCRA® FiT400™ fiber is a unique bicomponent fiber engineered to optimize the comfort and performance of knits while delivering a durable, soft hand feel, all-day stretch, long-lasting fit, and cooling comfort. This Global Recycled Standard-certified fiber contains 60% recycled PET and 14.4% bio-derived resources.

COOMAX® EcoMade fiber made from 100% textile waste delivers cool and dry comfort to various garment types, while THERMOLITE® EcoMade fiber made from 100% textile waste adds lightweight warmth.

“We are thrilled to showcase our sustainable solutions at Intertextile that will help our customers reduce their carbon footprint and support their sustainability goals,” said Jason Wang, vice president, Asia. “We look forward to helping attendees find the consumer-driven, market-relevant branded solutions they need to take their business to the next level.”

The LYCRA Company will also showcase LYCRA® ADAPTIV fiber, one of the company’s fastest-growing products. Brands and retailers worldwide appreciate how it enables inclusive sizing and delivers a second-skin fit, enhanced comfort in motion, and greater functionality to activewear, intimate apparel, denim, and more. Regina Miracle, a leading garment maker and a key value chain partner of The LYCRA Company, will exhibit garment samples.

The booth will also feature garment samples of new LYCRA FitSense® denim technology, a targeted shaping innovation for stretch denim to deliver a customizable fit to different body types and shapes, a breakthrough for the industry launched this year. Through a combination of fiber, fabric, and garment processing technologies, this discreet and invisible solution retains the authentic denim look and feel that consumers desire.