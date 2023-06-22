The Mills Fabrica set to showcase the latest ground-breaking material innovations at this year’s Future Fabrics Expo

The Mills Fabrica, an Innovation hub, has been named as an exhibitor at The Sustainable Angle’s annual Future Fabrics Expo, which will run from 26th-28th June, at Magazine London. The Future Fabrics Expo is the largest dedicated showcase of sustainable materials and innovations. Visitors will be able to discover thousands of commercially available textile solutions which prioritise the preservation and regeneration of nature, climate and biodiversity.

The Mills Fabrica will be showcasing three innovators from their incubator and investment portfolio:

· Huue: A biotechnology company creating scalable, bio-based dyes, starting with indigo for denim, one of the fashion industry’s largest pollutants.

· Modern Synthesis: A biomaterial startup harnessing the natural processes of bacteria to create the next generation of bio-based materials.

· Circ: A pioneering technology that can recycle polycotton – what the majority of our clothes are made of – into reusable fibres.

The Mills Fabrica is dedicated to supporting startups revolutionising the techstyle (textiles and apparel) and agrifood industries for sustainability and social impact. Their role is to accelerate innovations and facilitate collaboration within the ecosystem: from the entrepreneurs and creatives, to the brands and corporates and policy makers. They invest in and provide customised support to companies globally, driving systemic change across the value chain of the industry.

Located in London’s vibrant King’s Cross, The Mills Fabrica has its own innovation gallery and concept store. The space showcases the latest ground-breaking techstyle and agrifood tech innovations, each heralding biodiverse material use, minimal waste and ethical production. The first of its kind, the space marks an exciting shift in London’s experiential retail landscape. Earlier this year, The Mills Fabrica joined forces with The Sustainable Angle to host an edition of the Future Fabrics Expo. The event featured a captivating exhibition, unveiling the latest advancements in sustainable fabrics, and an engaging panel discussion led by esteemed industry experts.

Head of Europe and GM of The Mills Fabrica, Nikita Jayasuriya said, “Partnering with the Future Fabrics Expo and The Sustainable Angle is a perfect example of how we are continuing to build a community of like-minded innovators, creatives and entrepreneurs with the same vision of making the textile and apparel industry more sustainable and better for our planet. We’re thrilled to be exhibiting at the show this year and look forward to seeing all the incredible forward-thinking innovative work”.