The new design salon MATTER and SHAPE announces exhibitors and partners

MATTER and SHAPE announces the first exhibitors and partners that will participate in the inaugural edition from the 1st to the 4th of March in an ephemeral space in Paris, Jardin des Tuileries.

Selected exhibitors include: Alessi (Italy), Artment Dep (South Korea), BD Barcelona (Spain), Bocci (Canada), Bitossi (Italy), Flos (Italy), Grau (Germany), Griegst (Italy), La Romaine Editions (France), Lobmeyr x Formafantasma (Austria), Marta Sala Editions (Italy), NM3 (Italy), Natalia Criado (Colombia), Pin-Up Home (USA), RDAI (France), Rick Owens (France), SolidNature x Sabine Marcelis (Netherlands), Teget (France), Tolix (France), TON (United Kingdom), Umberto Bellardi Ricci (USA), Verre d'Onge (Canada) and more to be announced.

Selected partners include: Apartamento Books (Spain), Jil Sander (Italy), Perfumer H (United Kingdom), WE ARE ONA (France).

The architectural concept of MATTER and SHAPE – initiated by WSN’s Matthieu Pinet under the creative direction of Dan Thawley – has been designed by the Canadian designer Willo Perron of LA-based Perron Roettinger Studio.

The neutral, light-filled space will feature an intimate selection of world class exhibitors complemented by a central café, a design bookstore and boutique, and a restaurant in partnership with Paris-based creative culinary studio WE ARE ONA.

Matter and Shape: Jardin des Tuileries, Paris, 1 - 4 March 2024