The Novus Forum 2023

The Novus Forum is a collective of luxury womenswear and accessory designers, who gather in New York City to expand business. During our trade show, contemporary apparel designers are connected to boutique and department store buyers, brand visibility is increased, and relationships amongst the fashion community are built. Collections are displayed in an open air environment with natural light—located in the Meatpacking District, NYC. Our exclusive membership includes international fashion houses, both emerging and established. Novus is the perfect home for high price point clothing brands who are seeking to enter the US luxury market and those looking to increase B2B revenue. Through camaraderie and design, we create meaningful introductions between international luxury businesses.

Loyal attendees include couture, special occasion, eveningwear, and ready-to-wear buyers who have a high seasonal budget. Ourbi-annual event captures traffic during the height of the fashion calendar— between NYFW, Market Week, Magic Coterie, and Vendome. As a group, we gather an audience of retailers, private clientele, social media influencers, and fashion press. Past events have averaged over 5+ million online views, 500+ specialty buyers in attendance, and millions of dollars generated. Join us this February 2023, as we continue to build New York City’s leading fashion destination.

Past exhibitors include: Georges Hobeika, Phuong My, Sergio Hudson, Saiid Kobeisy, Tony Ward, Kevan Hall, Lucian Matis, Gemy Maalouf, Cyril Verdavainne, Grayse, Gatti Noli by Marwan, Vone, Nardos, Ema Savahl, Carter Smith, Catherine Bacon, Zonda Nellis, Petrushka, Ania Zofia, Edward Arsouni, and more.