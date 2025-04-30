The Pitti Bimbo Networking tour and the first brands!

Pitti Bimbo is just back from an extensive road tour in Europe offering its expertise to meet the shifting needs of the childrenswear market. We met with brands and buyers, press and professionals in Paris, London, Madrid, Barcelona, Milan. We will soon be in Scandinavia, Germany, New York and Asia. A new format of networking events to be on the side of the kid’s market, to listen to the needs of brands and shops. Because we love children and we believe in their magical world!

It’s a very exciting time for us at Pitti Bimbo: revealing the first names that will join us in the summer, 25/26 June, in Florence, at the Fortezza da Basso. We are honored and pleased to present the very first list of brands that will be part of this new and fresh edition, and many more to come. Our wish list is burning and soon more names for you.

Please save the dates, we promise: at this 101 edition you shall discover things that you never thought you would find!

A warm welcome at Pitti Bimbo 101 to:

21 Mars •• A*Dee •• Aigner •• Alberta Ferretti Kids •• Alwero •• Amaya •• Appulu •• AT.P.CO •• Bébé di Almy •• Bembi •• Bikkembergs •• Bimbalo' •• Blue Seven •• Bugatti •• CE CE CO •• Choose Kind •• Colors of California •• Coucoucava •• Crochetts •• Crocs •• Dr Kid •• Dolce&Gabbana •• Ducati •• Ermanno Scervino Junior •• Escada girl •• Fabfabstickers •• Falcotto •• Fina Ejerique •• Flybaby •• Flower Mountain •• Freddy •• Gaudì •• Grendene •• Hanssop •• Heydude •• I Ferrarini •• iDO •• Ikokids •• Incity Boys & Girls •• Inuwet •• Jesurum Baby •• Junona •• Kombinizona •• Komon eyewear •• La scimmia da bagno •• Laranjinha •• LàTaRa •• Lemo •• Lille Toni •• Lippolis Maker Studio •• Livly •• L'orsobruno •• Maglificio di Verona •• Manufaktura Falbanek •• Markey's •• Mary's •• Meerra •• Mimi & Lula •• Minibanda •• Mini la mode •• Monnalisa •• Mou •• Naturino •• Nessi Byrd •• Nicolas •• Nikolia •• Noonkid •• Olga Valentine •• Pangolini Kids •• Patachou •• People of Shibuya •• Pesciolino rosso swimwear •• Petite Amalie •• Petite Revery •• Philosophy Kids •• Pips und Radau •• Playup •• Police •• Ponto por Ponto •• Poupette St. Barth •• Prinsessefin •• RaveN •• Rondinella •• Rosajou •• Roy Roger's •• Sarabanda •• Serendipity Organics •• Snug •• Sofie Amoura •• Sofija •• Steiff •• SWP by Irina •• Teva •• US Polo •• Vauva •• Vélocipède •• W6YZ •• Wooly Organic •• Yo Baby •• Yuko B.