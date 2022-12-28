The Retail Summit 2023 Returns to Dubai in March, Offering an Unrivaled Agenda and Speaker Line-up

The Retail Summit, an annual event for leaders providing unprecedented access to hear from global retail giants on the future and movement of the retail industry, announces its notable speaker lineup and agenda for 2023. The highly-anticipated two-day Summit remains the ultimate face-to-face, industry networking event, hosted at two iconic locations including Atlantis, The Palm and the soon-to-open Atlantis, The Royal on the 14 and 15 of March.

Over the course of two days, the top echelon of both locally and internationally-renowned retailers will disperse into a two-stream agenda focusing on the critical issues within the global retailer’s boardrooms. The retail visionary speakers will include icon Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Ward, CEO of Harrods, Kristina Blahnik, CEO of Manolo Blahnik, Jo Malone, Founder of Jo Loves, Tom Athron, CEO of Fortnum & Mason, and Seth Ellison, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Levi Strauss & Co., to name a few. The third edition of the event will see these retail trailblazers on stage sharing their pioneering stories, paired with insight and innovative concepts through panel discussions dedicated to creating engaging, high-level learning experiences.

Dishing details and debating matters of the retail industry, the speakers will focus on three agenda pillars of the event; sustainability, customer engagement and new technologies. Session spotlight topics include keynote presentations on “Cultivating Communities” led by Katrine Lee Larson, CEO of Copenhagen Cartel, “Company Culture” led by Rodney Lam, CEO of Daily Paper, and “Customer Centricity” led by Michael Kliger, CEO of Mytheresa.

Picture: The Retail Summit, courtesy of the company

Panel discussions will open up the floor to conversations on “Customer Centricity” led by Marcella Wartenbergh, CEO of AWWG, “Sustainability” led by Livia Lee, CEO of lala Berlin; and also Victoria Prew, Founder & CEO of HURR; and Jody Plows, CEO of Nobody’s Child. Chris Davies, CMO of New Balance; and David Fischer CEO of Highsnobiety will lead the “Brand Positioning” panel discussion. Not to be missed on the agenda is a “Women in Retail” reception, offering an ideal setting to hear from a panel of inspirational women leaders in the industry.

Honoring Tommy Hilfiger’s as The Retail Summit 2023 Inductee, an invite-only dinner preceding the main event will bring together the global retail elite to celebrate the outstanding contribution he has made to fashion and retail space. Set under the stars, the dinner will bring together 70 of the industry’s most influential and transformative leaders, who together continue to positively impact the industry.

Gary Thatcher, CEO and Co-Founder of The Retail Summit, shares, “This year’s Retail Summit is going to be a truly spectacular event as we host some of the largest industry professionals from across the globe. This edition will be focusing heavily on sustainability, customer engagement, and new technologies as we draw upon the challenges and new ideas that the retail industry faces. We encourage all retailers to sign up and be a part of this one-of-a-kind event”.

The 2023 event predicts an attendance of 850+ senior retail professionals, 80+ global industry speakers, and 78% C-level speakers, all dedicated to come together to learn, connect and debate. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in an array of thought-provoking experiences, including tailored session formats, a networking beach party, and straight-to-the-issue discussions. Additionally, private meeting pods specifically designed to aid creativity and provide an environment for building business connections, will be available to all event-goers, which can be booked on a bespoke networking app.

Picture: The Retail Summit, courtesy of the company

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and in partnership with Dubai Chamber International, the renowned event offers high-profile speakers with premium content focusing on a diverse range of topics. Paired with the event, the networking Beach Party will be the first at the brand new landmark, Atlantis, The Royal, to continue conversations with 300+ peers, whilst soaking in the ultra-luxury, masterpiece resort at sunset showcasing Dubai as an acclaimed destination.

Registration is now available at www.theretailsummit.com.