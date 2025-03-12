The Show Miami Kicks Off Next Monday: A Game-Changer for Fashion, Community and Commerce

The Show Miami, the city’s first-ever social fashion fair, is set to start next Monday, bringing together top brands, industry leaders, and fashion enthusiasts for an immersive experience that blends commerce, creativity, entertainment, and community.

Taking place at the Miami Beach Convention Center from March 17 to 19, The Show Miami is more than just a trade show—it’s a movement to elevate Miami as a global fashion hub. Attendees will experience cutting-edge fashion presentations, interactive installations, insightful panel discussions, live music, and dynamic networking opportunities.

“Our vision is to redefine how fashion is experienced, merging industry and culture in a way that’s never been done before in Miami,” said Ivan Herjavec, co-founder of The Show Miami. “This event is about fostering meaningful connections between designers, buyers, and the broader fashion community while celebrating Miami’s unique creative energy.”

Event Highlights:

Top Brands & Designers – Showcasing collections from Lacoste, Levi’s, Psycho Bunny, Sprayground, Perry Ellis, Original Penguin, True Religion, Cult of Individuality, Ed Hardy, Parasuco, Hudson Jeans, Ishikawa, Propaganda, Von Dutch, Common Table, Messy Teddy, Maceoo, Circle, Pianegonda, Desand, Societe Illegale, and many more.

Live Art & Installations – Featuring a graffiti artist in action and other creative showcases.

Sports Experiences – A state-of-the-art padel court where both professional players and the public can experience this trending sport.

Music & Entertainment – Daily DJ sessions by Palo Santo to set the vibe.

Engaging Panel Discussions – Topics include AI & Fashion, Founders of Miami’s Fashion with Oscar Feldenkreis, Music’s Influence on Streetwear with James Farrell, and more.

Interactive Experiences – Connecting brands and fashion lovers in new and exciting ways.

Surprise Celebrity Appearances – Expect special guests from Miami’s vibrant entertainment, fashion, and sports scene to make unexpected appearances throughout the event.

Fashion with a Purpose

Beyond fashion and entertainment, The Show Miami is committed to giving back to the community. During the three-day event, a fundraiser for Miami Dade College students will take place, reinforcing the event’s mission of using fashion as a tool to unite and support the local community. Everyone is invited to join the mission by visiting the show and purchasing exclusive products.

Get Your Tickets

Fashion, music, and art lovers are invited to experience The Show Miami by purchasing tickets online. Tickets allow multiple entries over the full three-day duration. Public Tickets; $55 for the 3 day event, multiple entry pass.