The UK’s Most Established Graduate Design Showcase Returns with a New One-Week Format - New Designers 2026

For over 40 years, New Designers has championed emerging creative talent, providing a vital platform for more than 2,500 graduates annually to present their visionary ideas to industry professionals and the public. The 2026 edition marks an exciting new chapter, uniting graduates from across the UK in a single, cohesive showcase taking place over one-week - a move from the previous two-week format, with design disciplines divided across each week.

The event will feature work spanning a broad spectrum of disciplines, including Fashion and Costume; Contemporary Design Crafts; Textiles; Ceramics; Glass; Jewellery and Metalwork; Furniture; Product and Industrial Design; Architecture; Graphic Design; Illustration and Animation; Motion and Digital Arts; UX and Game Design, demonstrating the breadth and innovation of the UK’s design education sector. With top universities from across the UK bringing 100+ BA and MA courses the new format will be much easier for industry to connect with graduate designers in-person under one roof. Amongst the plethora of leading universities, Manchester School of Art will bring seven courses ranging from BA(Hons) Craft to BA(Hons) Textiles to BA(Hons) Interior Design and BA(Hons) Illustration with Animation while University of Staffordshire will be presenting three courses ranging from BA (Hons) Product, Furniture, Ceramics, to BA (Hons) Automotive & Transport Design, illustrating that the new one-week format will allow for much more cross design discipline collaboration.

Sally Bent, Event Director of New Designers, comments: “We’re excited to platform the new one-week format for the first time this year. It demonstrates the interdisciplinary nature of design today. For 2026, New Designers introduces a refreshed approach that sees all courses presented together across a single week, creating a more vibrant, collaborative environment that better mirrors how design operates in the real world.

“As graduates enter a challenging job market and AI brings a new dimension to the work landscape, New Designers remain committed to championing students by giving them a platform to present their work to the industry, while connecting visitors with the full breadth of UK design talent.”

Credits: New Designers; The AJS Embroidery Award Winner, Abby Prince 2026 © Sam Frost

New Designers Educates

At the heart of New Designers 2026 is the ND Educates programme, offering a series of talks and workshops tailored to equip emerging designers with the commercial insights and industry knowledge needed to succeed.

A dedicated programme on Wednesday will bring together design tutors, industry experts, and education leaders for a series of seminars and networking sessions in collaboration with Benchpeg and its founder, Rebecca van Rooijen. These discussions will address key challenges facing education design and hand skills training in precious metals today, with a particular focus on jewellery and silverware. Confirmed participants include Andy Howard and Katy Tromans of Birmingham City University, Paul Savage, Workshop Manager at Cartier [English Art Works], Angela Cork of Bishopsland, and Peter Crump of Vipa Designs.

This marks the first tutor-focused event of its kind with an additional industry liaison dimension to link education with employment and future career pathways, with potential to expand into other disciplines in future editions.

New Designers Connects

New Designers continues to bridge the gap between education and industry through ND Connects, facilitating meaningful, in-person connections between graduates and leading professionals. In an age increasingly shaped by AI and digital interaction, these sessions are more important than ever, offering a vital human touch, where authentic relationships, personal insight and real-time dialogue can thrive.

Trade attendance and the connections they make at ND with the next generation are essential for the show to continue supporting rising stars and the design ecosystem as a whole. Graduates will have the opportunity to network with industry professionals and benefit from one-to-one advice, drop-in sessions and portfolio reviews.

Credits: New Designers; Duoduo Lin, Winner of Hannah Martin New Rebel Prize; Jake Inglis, Winner of BDC New Designer of the Year 2025

New Designers School Days

Designed to inspire the next generation, ND School Days welcomes students aged 14–18 to explore pathways into design. Through workshops, university interactions, and guided visits, attendees gain valuable insight into creative careers and educational opportunities. School group bookings are now open and selling fast with limited capacity remaining on Friday 3 July. Full School Days programme details to be announced at the end of April.

New Designers Awards

The prestigious ND Awards programme returns with 16 confirmed awards announced to date for the Wednesday Awards Preview Evening and drinks reception with more to follow. Supported by over 30 leading industry partners, these accolades celebrate the most innovative and promising graduates, culminating in the highly coveted New Designer of the Year Award and providing an opportunity to network with industry representatives. Sponsors for 2026 include Allermuir, John Lewis, Hallmark, Joseph Joseph, PriestmanGoode, Romo, Oliver Bonas, Kenwood, and Sanderson, among others.

Jake Inglis, Winner of BDC New Designer of the Year 2025 commented: “Exhibiting at New Designers significantly increased visibility around both my work and Morphopaedics™. Winning [BDC New Designer of the Year 2025] amplified that further. It led to conversations with clinicians, investors, designers and manufacturers that would not have happened otherwise. Since ND25, I’ve experienced some encouraging conversations and opportunities that have helped build momentum around the project, all of which stemmed from the exposure the exhibition provided.”

Following on from the participation of Zandra Rhodes and Morag Myerscough at the awards ceremonies last year, and Simone Brewster alongside 2LG in 2024, an inspirational keynote speaker (to be announced) will headline the awards evening and drinks reception, offering advice and insights drawn from their career journey.

New Designers Sponsors

New Designers continues to benefit from the longstanding support of major partners including John Lewis, Hallmark, Habitat, The Conran Shop, Laura Ashley, Stannah, and ROMO. Their ongoing commitment enables the platform to champion emerging designers each year. New sponsor partners for 2026 include Oliver Bonas, We Make Stuff Happen, and Ocee & Four.

‘’We’ve been blown away by the quality of work on show. The future of design is bright’’. Matt Ousby, Head of Design, Allermuir

“We are proud to partner with New Designers, the UK’s most important exhibition for emerging design, working with New Designers to build on our commitment to support emerging design talent.” Andrew Tanner, Design Director, Habitat UK

ND Selects at Shoreditch Design Week (15-17 September)

A new home and expansion for the event, ND Selects arrives at Shoreditch Design Week during London Design Festival 2026 (12-20 September), offering a vibrant platform that champions emerging talent. The showcase continues to shine a spotlight on design businesses founded within the last five years, bringing fresh creativity and innovation to the forefront. This carefully curated, shoppable space will feature exhibitors handpicked by the in-house New Designers and Shoreditch Design Week teams, ensuring a dynamic and inspiring showcase of the next generation of design. New Designers is delighted to be a part of Shoreditch Design Week joining an impressive line up of partners including Isola, Material Matters and Design Burger.