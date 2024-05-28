The Wonderland Show more than doubles in size for SS25 edition

Wonderland, London’s premier trade showcase for lingerie, resort and nightwear labels, is delighted to announce its latest line-up of over 145 exhibitors. The show, which has fast become a key event on Europe’s buying calendar, has more than doubled in size since its inaugural event in January 2024. With exhibitors from around the globe set to show their SS25 collections, the event is set to be an unmissable spectacle and attracts buyers from across the UK and Europe, including buyers from Selfridges, Harvey Nichols, Fenwicks, John Lewis, Next, Marks and Spencers, Rigby and Peller, Europen buyers from the likes of Le Bon Marche.

This season, large global names such as WACOAL, Chantelle, Panache, Lise Charmel and Gossard will join the exhibitor list, alongside some exciting new launches and British innovators such as Temperley London, Desmond and Dempsey, Naia Beach and Nudea. From further afield, Australian brand Aqua Blue, New Zeeland based maternity brand, Hot Milk and US brands DKNY, Eberjey and Kate Spade, to name but a few, will also join the Wonderland line-up.

As a champion of innovation and supporter of rising talent, Wonderland has also just announced an exciting collaboration with Curve NY. Wonderland has been invited to showcase the finest creations from six emerging and established British brands. The showcase will serve as a showcase for British talent and will offer the chosen brands the opportunity to be seen by buyers from over 1200 American and Canadian attendees. Furthermore, the buyers at Curve New York® will vote for one brand to win a free booth to display their collection at the February 2025 show.

Credits: Wonderland

“We are delighted at the huge interest the show has enjoyed this season, not only from exhibitors but also from buyers and boutique owners who plan to visit the event. Despite the much larger venue and overall increased size of the event, we have made sure to maintain Wonderland’s warm and collaborative atmosphere. so that brands and visitors to meet, network and do business in a relaxed and welcoming environment,” states Wonderland founders, Lucy Osbourne and Nicky Dowler.

Wonderland takes place from 14 – 16 July at One Marylebone, 1 Marylebone Road, London, NW1 4AQ. Wonderland is a trade-only event and buyers need to register.