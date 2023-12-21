These 10 brands are not to be missed at Modefabriek

Which brands are not to be missed during your next visit to Modefabriek? These ten brands deserve a place on your list. From labels with timeless items that last for seasons to essential pieces for a sustainable wardrobe. Some brands are launching something completely new at Modefabriek, like Penn & Ink and Pom Amsterdam. What exactly will remain top secret until the fair. So come to Modefabriek on January 21 and 22 and be surprised!

Pom Amsterdam

For Pom Amsterdam, it all started in 2011 with the iconic triangular scarf, but now the brand brings a total collection. Features include colourful prints and a feminine touch. The Pom woman wants to look awesome and can enjoy it when others notice this. Sustainability is important when making the collection and the brand has the goal to be CO2 neutral by 2030. Pom Amsterdam is launching a collaboration with a well-known Dutch fashion name at Modefabriek. The brand does not yet want to reveal with whom, but will announce it at Modefabriek with a stand that is one and a half times bigger. Reason enough to pay them a visit at the upcoming edition of Modefabriek.

Lollys Laundry

Danish women's fashion brand Lollys Laundry was founded in 2007 in response to the desire to create a wardrobe that takes you from a day at the office to a night on the town, and from beach party to festival. This leads to a collection with strong basics, colourful prints and quirky details that add that little bit extra to an outfit. Lollys Laundry is known for its feminine cuts mixed with raw and classic elements, such as the signature leather leggings and warm, soft knits. The long bohemian dresses and quilted jackets are among the "Lollys Classics”.

Penn&Ink N.Y

Dutch women's fashion brand Penn&Ink N.Y responds to what is happening at the moment and what is needed. That leads to an intuitive understanding of silhouettes and proportions in search of the perfect balance between sophistication and femininity. Penn &Ink N.Y believes it is important that women wear what suits them and do not have to follow trends to feel good. The brand stands for a sporty classic style and styles can sometimes clash and mismatch a bit. The brand is launching 'juicy news' for autumn-winter 2024, with a nod to the 'back in time' feeling. This surprise will be revealed at the upcoming edition of Modefabriek.

Credits: Modefabriek

MSCH

Danish brand Moss Copenhagen was founded in 2010 and is known internationally as MSCH Copenhagen. Basis is the Scandinavian minimalist style with a focus on simplicity and functionality. This is combined with the use of natural materials and neutral tones, such as white, gray and black, as well as earthy and toned down colours. The overall look is clean, yet feminine. The brand has 20 stores in Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands. Since 2016, the brand has also been expanding in Europe through wholesale, resulting in 1,300 outlets in 14 European countries.

My Essential Wardrobe

My Essential Wardrobe was launched in July 2021 with the main goal of helping women build an essential wardrobe that never goes out of style, with pieces they want to wear season after season. Great attention is paid to details, comfort and high quality. The Essential collection features 40 essential styles that every woman must have in her closet. As an extra fashion touch, the brand releases a Wardrobe collection four times a year that mixes and matches the Essential styles. All fabrics are carefully selected for both durability and quality. The jeans brand has a strong focus on well-made jeans fits that revolve around quality, functionality and comfort.

Club L’avenir

Club L'avenir designs timeless items for the modern and conscious woman. The Dutch brand's aim is to create garments that last a long time and are a valuable addition to the wardrobe. These pieces are not forgotten after one season, but lovingly cherished season after season. Each new collection does not aim to create a completely new story, but to continue the story told in previous seasons. Timeless and sustainable in other words. By producing mainly in European ateliers and opting for limited editions and high quality, Club l'avenir strives to minimize the impact on people and the environment.

Credits: Modefabriek

by-bar

Dutch women's fashion brand By-Bar will celebrate its 15th anniversary next year. Sustainability has always been an important theme and the brand is in the process of becoming B Corp certified. The company is transparent about its production process, increasingly using sustainable materials and making styles that last longer than one season. Now that the brand is firmly established in the Netherlands, it wants to expand across the border. By 2023, By-Bar has experienced tremendous growth and has started collaborations with agents in France and Germany. Everything in the collections is coordinated, allowing for plenty of combining.

DKNY

Donna Karan is one of the best-known names in the American fashion industry. Features include her iconic silhouettes and innovative clothing system, based on her principle of designing for the woman who never knew where the day would take her. Inspired by her teenage daughter, she launched the younger line DKNY in 1989, based on the energy and spirit of New York City. This collection is modern, urban and comfortable. The lifestyle brand brings a dynamic wardrobe for life in the city. At Modefabriek, agent GAB presents the brand's shoes, bags and accessories.

Aimée the Label

The Dutch brand Aimée the Label was founded four years ago by agent Suzanne Schaffer and has grown considerably in that short time. The collection combines comfort and elegance. The label focuses on slow fashion and brings timeless designs, where it is important that everything can be combined with each other. Since last year, the brand is also for sale in Germany and Belgium. Retailers are carefully selected and the aim is close cooperation with retailers to achieve the highest possible resale. Essential in this are exchange, dedication, joint growth and timely adjustment.

Neo Noir

The Danish women's fashion brand Neo Noir is quick to respond to new trends, but wants to stand out in terms of fast fashion. Having its own office in China allows the brand to move faster and respond to trends. The production time is three to six weeks. There are no seasonal collections, but there are new styles every week. The brand also has no set DNA, as it wants to be flexible and able to follow trends, like a chameleon that changes colour based on its surroundings. In Scandinavia, the brand is now firmly established, and it is ready to conquer the rest of Europe.

This is just a small selection of all 350+ women's fashion brands that will be at Modefabriek in January 2024. For the complete brand list, go to Modefabriek.nl.

