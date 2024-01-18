Trends, brands, specials & talks at Modefabriek!

Just a few more days to go! On 21 and 22 January, it is time for the winter edition of Modefabriek in Amsterdam. The program has been finalised and exhibitors are eager to present their new collections. Prepare well for your fair visit and check the brand list and the full program. Because Modefabriek is one big trend monitor.

Spotlight: labels with a unique message

Modefabriek presents almost 400 brands this edition, with a focus on women. Not only clothing, but also accessories, skincare and lifestyle. Completely new is the Spotlight area: a universe with 30 refreshing fashion and lifestyle brands. From skincare to size-inclusive brands and activewear. You will spot beautiful brands with a unique message such as DYO, Nobody has to know, Affêre, Maniac Nails, Old Habits Die Hard, Maud Woltman, Mani, SEC Jewelry, Studio EVA D. Nanette Lindeman, Lingua Planta, By Goldiie, Annalie van Doorn, Savara intimates, Floria Collective and Mani.

Bild: Modefabriek

Discover the 4 biggest FW24/25 trends on the Trendforum

The Trendforum has been revamped this season and moved to a central location on the show floor. What hasn't changed is the inspiration you get here around trends, colours, materials and silhouettes for the new winter season. The Trendforum is curated by Modefabriek creative director Caroline Krouwels and the team of the internationally renowned View Magazine. In one go, you will be up to date with the four biggest trends for winter 2024-2025: 'Somatics', 'Oddities', 'Gravitas' and 'Rare earth'.

Bild: Modefabriek

Inspiring entrepreneurs talk during Talks

In the Talks, you will be updated and inspired by other fashion professionals, this time with inspiring entrepreneurs and trend forecasters. You can choose from five sessions or catch them all. Get inspired by the story of the founders of rental platform Rerun and discover the benefits of green fashion with Chanel Trapman of Mumster & Anne Thorsø Sørensen of Kintobe. Get updated by social media expert Pelpina Trip on creating good videos for your social media, and by creative consultant Carmen Hogg & photographer Coco Olakunle on different collabs you can do as a retailer. Of course, trend forecaster Jan Agelink will also be present with his Trend Talk.

Bild: Modefabriek

Responsible Route

New this season at Modefabriek is the Responsible Route: a route that guides you along brands that actively take responsibility and are committed to reducing their negative impact. This way, we show how fashion and responsibility can go hand in hand. Here you will discover more than 30 brands taking responsibility, such as Alchemist, Ecoalf, Ischiko, Marc O'Polo, Mos Mosh, MSCH Copenhagen, Aiayu, DEHA and O My Bag.

Bild: Modefabriek

Meet (and shop at) The Next Closet

Also visit vintage platform The Next Closet's pop-up shop featuring second-hand garments from mid-priced brands and high-end designers. Think brands such as Isabel Marant, Daily Paper, Dior, Bottega Veneta, The Frankie Shop, Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger, Gauge81, All Saints, IRO and Filippa K. Who knows, you might buy those vintage treasures and collectors' items that are still on your wishlist. Moreover, here you can meet the people behind The Next Closet, who also want to inspire retailers to reuse what has already been produced. Their latest concept offers a full-service resale program for retailers.

Bild: Modefabriek

Spotting boutique labels at The Fashion Gallery

And last best: also this edition, The Fashion Gallery will again be present at Modefabriek. New is the central bar where fashion, good coffee, fancy drinks and professionals meet. Come along and experience the latest trends, most beautiful silhouettes and collection pieces by beautiful boutique brands such as Femmes du Sud, Ellen Beekmans, Alchemist, Dutchess, K&J, Americandreams, Devotion Twins, Sand Copenhagen and Heyanno by Mos Mosh.