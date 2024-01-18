Trimco Group showcases its extensive experience at Munich Fabric Start

Trimco Group is delighted to join the world’s top textile industry suppliers and manufacturers once again, at this winter’s Munich Fabric Start. Taking place from 23 – 25 January at Munich’s Lilienthalellee, the event is the ideal platform to remind the industry of Trimco’s wide range of services and expertise. In addition to exhibiting its latest trims and packaging collections, Trimco will also take part in two knowledge-share sessions as part of the KEYHOUSE sessions, with one talk covering design and brand identity and the other sharing the company’s knowledge and experience in sustainability compliance and legislation.

On 23 January at 1pm, Trimco Group’s Sustainability and Compliance Director, Camilla Mjelde will join other panel members to explore the unmissable topic: FASHION360: HELPING REINVENT THE TEXTILE LIFECYCLE – BIRTH, LIFE, RENEWAL. Together with Muchaneta ten Napel, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of FashNerd.com, Cyrus Gilbert-Rolfe (Kezzler), Johanna Stemberger (TOMRA Textiles) Camilla will discuss strategies for maximizing circularity in textiles, navigating sustainability challenges, and leveraging technology for transparency. Location: Trend Lectures, Keyhouse, Hall 5

On 24 January at 11.30, Trimco’s Head of Design, Morten Frost Madsen, will be NAVIGATING THROUGH CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAND IDENTITY DESIGN. With his many years' of experience will share insights on how to smoothly integrate trends and digital elements into a designer's daily work, and explore the importance of trims as branding elements in today’s trend direction and regulations landscape. Location: Trend Lectures, Keyhouse, Hall 5

This year, Trimco Group will also be showcasing its latest trims and packaging collection, JOURNAL, at the event, on Booth E02 in Hall 1. The new range is very exciting and Trimco’s Head of Design, Morten Frost Madsen, will be on the stand to answer any questions about JOURNAL, the collection items in general or any design elements. Additionally, Trimco’s extensive sustainable options and innovations will also be on display in the show’s ReSOURCE area, in Hall 2.

Trimco Group has again partnered with the show to support this edition with much-loved recycled, reusable goody bags, which thanks to their edgy design, proved to be very popular last year and the team is confident they will again add value to the event.

Credits: Trimco Group

