Ukrainian Fashion Week Reveals the FW26–27 Final Schedule

Ukrainian Fashion Week FW26–27 is set to take place in Kyiv on 12–15 March, 2026.

The dates of the season were rescheduled due to the ongoing russian terrorist attacks targeting Ukraine’s critical infrastructure and the extremely challenging situation in the country’s energy system.

Over 40 Ukrainian fashion brands will introduce new collections across runway shows, presentations and trade show as part of the official schedule. The season reaffirms the determination and professional resilience of the fashion industry. Ukrainian Fashion Week serves as a leading institution shaping and nurturing Ukraine’s fashion ecosystem. The platform consistently introduces new names, supports sustainable industry growth and represents Ukrainian fashion both nationally and internationally, strengthening cultural diplomacy.

“Today, Ukrainian designers are creating far more than fashion collections — they are defining a new chapter for the Ukrainian fashion industry, sustaining its development within the country and affirming its place in the global professional landscape. This is what lends each collection this season a deeper sense of purpose,” comments Iryna Danylevska, Founder and CEO of Ukrainian Fashion Week.

The season will highlight the sustainable and innovative approaches embraced by Ukrainian designers, who continue to create under extraordinary challenges. The exhibition Art of Fashion: Sustainable Innovations will showcase how Ukrainian designers are redefining fashion through responsibility and innovation. BEVZA, J’AMEMME, KSENIASCHNAIDER, LITKOVSKA, NADYA DZYAK, OMELIA, PLNGNS, TG Botanical, UPSLOWUSE, alongside the UFEG fashion school, will present looks created using upcycling, recycling, zero-waste production, responsible material sourcing, and innovative technologies. Among the featured looks is a creation by NADYA DZYAK, developed within Kering S|STYLE – DENIM LAB, an initiative powered by Kering’s Material Innovation Lab founded and curated by Giorgia Cantarini.

An important part of the season is the curated educational programme, featuring four leading fashion schools — KAMA, MODETON, School of Art x Craft, and UFEG. This initiative reinforces Ukrainian Fashion Week’s role in shaping the country’s professional fashion ecosystem and cultivating the next generation of visionary, globally-minded industry leaders.