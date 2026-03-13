Uniqlo breaths life back into iconic Bristol retail space on Thursday April 16, 2026

Global apparel retailer UNIQLO, announces opening date of the first store in the South-West of England, UNIQLO Cabot Circus on Thursday 16th April 2026. Situated on the corner of Penn Street and Brigstowe Street, taking over a former well known retail space located in Cabot Circus, offering LifeWear across 2 storeys.

UNIQLO brings it’s LifeWear philosophy to Bristol, a city where heritage meets innovation and individuality shapes everyday style. Rooted in thoughtful, lasting design, LifeWear reflects Bristol‘s creative energy, practical mindset and appreciation for quality.

Designed with thoughtful detail, quality and practicality at its core, LifeWear is ultimate everyday clothing that makes everyone‘s lives more enjoyable and comfortable. The UNIQLO Cabot Circus store brings this philosophy to Bristol, offering a wide range of LifeWear essentials designed to fit seamlessly into daily life, from harbourside mornings to summer evenings.

Customers will also be able to discover key pieces from UNIQLOs Spring/Summer 2026 collection, featuring vibrant reds and greens, modern pastels and bold, structured silhouettes designed to refresh wardrobes and uplift mood.

"We are delighted to be opening our first South West store here in Bristol, a city renowned for its creativity and strong sense of community. From the very beginning, we have felt genuine enthusiasm and support from the city and see strong demand on our EC platforms. Bringing UNIQLOs LifeWear to Bristol in a bricks and mortar setting is a meaningly step for us. We look forward to offering thoughtfully designed, high-quality clothing that reflects the needs of this dynamic city.” Alessandro Dudech, Chief Operating Officer at UNIQLO U.K.

“We cannot wait to welcome UNIQLO to Cabot Circus, a brand at the cutting edge of fashion technology, that is truly embracing what Bristol has to offer as they launch their newest and much anticipated store in the heart of the city centre. They will absolutely delight our customers with their distinctive clothing range and will be a further exciting boost to our strong brand line-up in 2026. It is set to be a true gateway space for Cabot Circus and is yet another first for the South West region.” Shelly Taylor, Senior Asset Manager, Hammerson

Platforming Local Partnerships

UNIQLO is proud to partner with several beloved local businesses and organisations, underscoring its commitment to Bristol‘s rich creative landscape.

Central to this collaboration is Aardman, the independent, multi-Academy Award® and BAFTA®-winning animation studio celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Based in Bristol, Aardman is renowned for its uniquely entertaining storytelling and hand-crafted content. This partnership honours the city’s internationally recognised creative talent and independent spirit, bringing together LifeWear‘s philosophy of thoughtful design with Aardman‘s legacy of craft, character, and cultural impact.

UNIQLO celebrates Bristol‘s vibrant creative community at its Cabot Circus store by commissioning local artist Melo to design a striking mural that spans the two-story internal staircase. Exploring themes of liveness, musicality, strength, and playfulness, Melo has created distinctive, character-driven stories that bring ideas to life with boldness and joy. Melo also has been selected as Upfest's lead festival artist for the Upfest 2026, Europe‘s largest street art festival.

Celebrating Bristol‘s vibrant grassroots culture, Noods Radio will bring the soundtrack to the store opening and performances from local DJs and emerging talent. As one of the city‘s most respected independent radio stations, Noods Radio is known for championing diverse voices and nurturing Bristol‘s underground music scene. Their involvement reflects UNIQLO‘s commitment to fostering meaningful community connections, supporting homegrown creativity.

Instore Experiences

To showcase these partnerships in store, UNIQLO Cabot Circus will offer a UTme! station where customers will have the opportunity to create their own bespoke designs to customise and print onto T-shirts and tote bags. Alongside the partner bespoke UTme! designs which will be exclusive to the Bristol store.

In addition, to the UTme! Station, UNIQLO will also be offering RE.UNIQLO STUDIO services where customers can recycle, repair or remake their favourite UNIQLO items so they can keep wearing and loving them for longer. Customers will also be able to personalise and add designs created by our local partners and can embroider pieces to their UNIQLO items, exclusive to the Bristol RE.UNIQLO counter.

Credits: UNIQLO

Opening Day Offers and Events

To commemorate the grand opening, UNIQLO Cabot Circus is hosting special promotions and events, offering customers the chance to discover the latest styles and enjoy exclusive offers.

The first 300 customers to make a purchase of £59.90 or more on opening day will receive a goody bag. While UNIQLO app customers have a chance of winning a trip to Tokyo, by scanning the app with any purchase during opening weekend to be entered into the draw. There will be limited price promotions exclusive to the Bristol store on items such as premium linen, BLOCKTECH and selected AIRism products for both men and women.

UNIQLO currently has 23 stores in the U.K, with the brand continuing their expansion with further openings later this year.