Unique Fashion Show Paris 2025: Innovation, Sustainability, and Luxury United.

The Unique Fashion Show Paris (UFSP) 2025 will take place on May 24, 2025, at the prestigious Shangri-La Hotel Paris. Recognized internationally, UFSP brings together physical, digital, and sustainable fashion in an unparalleled celebration of creativity and innovation.

The event will host international brands, over 800 guests and participants, including fashion professionals, tech companies, investors, and government officials. UFSP 2025 proudly partners with Instituto Marangoni, FashionUnited.com (UK & USA), FashionCapital.co.uk x Fashion Edit Ltd, MediaKind, and other global institutions, and has received an official letter of appreciation from the French Ministry of Culture.

Event Highlights:

Runway Shows: Debuting international visionary designers’ collections.

Interactive Showroom: 15+ designers showcasing fashion, footwear, accessories, and jewelry.

Metaverse Integration: Virtual access to shows and showrooms.

Workshops & Panels: Focused on sustainability, Asian market expansion, AI, and digital fashion innovation.

Art Exhibition: Featuring “Romanoz” and “Chandra Li” blending fashion space and digital artistry.

Key Initiatives:

3D & Sustainable Designers Contest- Winners awarded 50% scholarships at Instituto Marangoni Paris.

Charitable Project: Afghan Women Jewelry Factory supporting female artisans.

Commitment:

UFSP 2025 stands for inclusivity, sustainability, and digital transformation in fashion, making the future of luxury accessible to global audiences.

The Unique Fashion Show Paris is proud to present an extraordinary lineup of international designers on May 24, each bringing a distinct voice and vision to the runway.

DESIGNERS

SELVA (Germany, Metavers runway)

Known for his radical commitment to sustainability and upcycling, SELVA creates futuristic couture that has dressed icons like Jared Leto and Lady Gaga, earning praise from Forbes, Vogue, and I-D.

Reza Nadimi (Iran)

This Tehran-born designer blends architecture, emotion, and romance into garments that are as intellectual as they are expressive, fusing timeless elegance with conceptual depth.

Lovemark (Georgia)

From Tbilisi, Lovemark offers luxurious loungewear with silky textures and refined comfort, inviting visitors to discover their new showroom and a philosophy of elegance in everyday life.

D A I R E (Serbia)

Crafted in Belgrade, this slow fashion label uses natural fabrics and a signature one-size-fits-all concept to create minimalist, strong silhouettes for women who value comfort and clarity.

Janka Atelier (Austria)

Jana Gavalcova’s BROADMOAR collection channels the raw beauty of horses through intricate beaded appliqués, ruffled tulle, and powerful monochrome contrasts.

KATTIO (Georgia)

A Georgian brand rooted in nature and individuality, KATTIO eliminates black entirely, focusing on earth-toned garments and hand-processed Italian leather bags — each made in editions of just 1 to 3.

The MemenTo. (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Founded by artist Tatjana Beho, The MemenTo. features hand-drawn feminist satire translated onto bold, limited-edition garments — from coats to swimsuits — with fearless humor and style.

AH (Armenia)

Honored Artist of Armenia, Anna Harutyunyan turns her monumental paintings into couture fashion. Her brand “AH” is worn on opera and ballet stages, blending art, emotion, and cultural legacy into each piece.

Afghan Women Jewelry Factory

Save the Date:

Date: May 24, 2025

Venue: Shangri-La Hotel Paris