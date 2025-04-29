Unique Fashion Show Paris 2025: Where Fashion, Art & Technology Converge

In the heart of the fashion capital, a groundbreaking event is set to redefine the intersection of luxury, creativity, and innovation. The Unique Fashion Show Paris 2025 will take place at the iconic Shangri-La Paris, offering an unforgettable cultural experience that blends fashion, contemporary art, and cutting-edge technology.

More than just a fashion show, this event is a celebration of global creativity — spotlighting visionary designers, world-class artists, and influential thought leaders in an immersive, multisensory setting.

What to Expect:

Runway Presentations featuring trailblazing designers shaping the future of fashion

A showroom of 20 curated brands from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, in an engaging B2B and B2C format

Art Exhibition & Sale, including the French debut of a celebrated Georgian artist

Digital launch of Chandra Li’s art-scarf collection — where innovation meets timeless elegance

Keynote Talks from global fashion institution leaders on the future of design and culture

Immersive Atmosphere with curated lounges, live DJ sets, signature cocktails, and gourmet cuisine

Venue:

Shangri-La Paris — the epitome of Parisian grandeur and refinement, providing a spectacular backdrop for this one-of-a-kind experience.

Access is limited and by registration only. This is your invitation to join the international fashion elite in a transformative moment for the industry.

Paris is calling — will you answer? Register now to secure your place.