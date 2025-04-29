Unique Fashion Show Paris 2025: Where Fashion, Art & Technology Converge
In the heart of the fashion capital, a groundbreaking event is set to redefine the intersection of luxury, creativity, and innovation. The Unique Fashion Show Paris 2025 will take place at the iconic Shangri-La Paris, offering an unforgettable cultural experience that blends fashion, contemporary art, and cutting-edge technology.
More than just a fashion show, this event is a celebration of global creativity — spotlighting visionary designers, world-class artists, and influential thought leaders in an immersive, multisensory setting.
What to Expect:
- Runway Presentations featuring trailblazing designers shaping the future of fashion
- A showroom of 20 curated brands from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, in an engaging B2B and B2C format
- Art Exhibition & Sale, including the French debut of a celebrated Georgian artist
- Digital launch of Chandra Li’s art-scarf collection — where innovation meets timeless elegance
- Keynote Talks from global fashion institution leaders on the future of design and culture
- Immersive Atmosphere with curated lounges, live DJ sets, signature cocktails, and gourmet cuisine
Venue:
Shangri-La Paris — the epitome of Parisian grandeur and refinement, providing a spectacular backdrop for this one-of-a-kind experience.
Access is limited and by registration only. This is your invitation to join the international fashion elite in a transformative moment for the industry.
Paris is calling — will you answer? Register now to secure your place.