Unique Fashion Show Paris 2025: Where Innovation Meets Luxury and Art Transcends Limits

The countdown to one of the year’s most anticipated fashion events has officially begun.

The Unique Fashion Show Paris (UFSP) seamlessly blends physical, digital, and sustainable fashion. Held at the historical hotel Shangri-La Paris on May 24-25, 2025, UFSP provides a global platform for designers, brands, and businesses to showcase creativity and innovation.

The event will host over 30 international brands and welcome 800+ high-profile guests, including industry leaders, tech innovators, investors, and government officials.

Official Recognition & Strategic Partnerships

UFSP has received an official letter of appreciation from the French Ministry of Culture. And partners with Instituto Marangoni, offering 50% scholarships for short courses at its Paris campus to winners of the Sustainable Designers Contest and 3D & Digital Fashion Contest.

Key Supporting Institutions & Media Partners:

French Ministry of Culture – Official recognition

French Institute, Tbilisi – Institutional partnership

Instituto Marangoni – Official partner, providing scholarships

ECAR- School of Film & Television

Creative Innovations Institute- operates under the umbrella of the Central Asia Sustainable Development Fund (Kazakhstan & Central Asia)

MediaKind – Official live-streaming partner broadcasting in the metaverse

Fashion United UK & USA – Official fashion event calendar listing

FashionCapital.co.uk – International media partnership

OK Magazine- Georgia

Athens Fashion Club- Fashion School & Fashion Incubator- Tech educational Partner

FranceFashion.com – online portal promoting French heritage and culture.

Event Highlights

Two Days of Glamour:

Exclusive Runway Shows – Featuring six daily showcases from top fashion designers.

B2B & B2C Showroom – Over 30 designers presenting clothing, footwear, accessories, and jewelry.

Metaverse Integration – Virtual showrooms and live events accessible worldwide.

Industry Workshops & Panels – Covering Sustainability, Asian Market Integration, AI & Digital Fashion.

Live Performances – Featuring renowned musicians and entertainers.

Designers & Innovation

Featured Designers:

SELVA – Recognized by Forbes, Vogue, and I-D, with designs worn by Jared Leto and Lady Gaga.

Reza Nadimi – Merging art, architecture, and emotion into fashion.

3D & Sustainable Designers Contest

Winners will receive 50% scholarships at Instituto Marangoni. Exclusive Partnership with L'Instituto Italiano di Cultura di Parigi Showcasing Italian craftsmanship, heritage, and innovation, fostering cross- cultural exchange in global fashion.

Groundbreaking Art Performance

"From Subconsciousness to Space" by Romanoz

A historic art performance featuring artworks exhibited in space (45,000 meters above Earth).

"Woman in Search of Freedom" by Chandra Li

A digital scarves exhibition exploring female identity and empowerment.

Charitable Initiative: Afghan Women Jewelry Factory

Supporting Afghan female artisans by providing a global platform for their traditional jewelry-making skills.

Inclusivity & Accessibility

UFSP 2025 is open to all, ensuring equal participation in both physical and virtual formats.

Sustainability & Technology

The event will showcase eco-friendly materials, sustainable production, and digital transformation tools.

Save the Date

The Unique Fashion Show Paris will be held on May 24–25, 2025. Details on the venue, ticketing, and participants will be announced soon.

About Unique Fashion Show Paris

UFSP is an annual event that celebrates the intersection of fashion, technology, and sustainability. By merging physical and digital experiences, it creates an immersive, innovative platform for global audiences.