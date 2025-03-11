Unlocking Bangladesh’s Potential – Best of Bangladesh in Europe Returns on April 17-18, 2025

The 2nd edition of Best of Bangladesh in Europe is set to take place, shining a global spotlight on Bangladesh’s economic progress, industrial excellence, and investment potential. Organized by Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE) and powered by PDS Limited, the event is held in association with The City Bank PLC, Bangladesh, and KDS Group, with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).

This landmark event will take place on April 17-18, 2025, at Beurs van Berlage, one of Amsterdam’s most iconic venues.

The Best of Bangladesh in Europe serves as a powerful showcase of Bangladesh’s remarkable economic progress, shining a light on the innovations driving the country’s industries forward. With a focus on manufacturing excellence alongside other key sectors, this platform highlights the sustainability efforts, technological advancements, and investment opportunities shaping Bangladesh’s future.

Having emerged as the 37th largest economy in the world, Bangladesh’s story is one of resilience, innovation, and ambition. This event aims to foster direct connections between European entrepreneurs and private sector leaders from Bangladesh, creating a space for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and business expansion across industries.

Visitors will have the chance to discover 50 leading companies across 8 industries, each presenting innovative solutions in sustainability, circularity, and transparency. Across the two days, the event will feature a grand opening ceremony, insightful panel discussions, dynamic exhibitions, and inspiring fashion shows, offering a comprehensive glimpse into Bangladesh’s evolving business landscape.

The event will also feature 40+ global speakers and expects to welcome over 1,500 participants, making it a landmark platform for meaningful dialogue, collaboration, and partnership building. Founder and CEO of Bangladesh Apparel Exchange, Mostafiz Uddin, shared his vision, saying: “This event offers a unique opportunity to engage directly with industry leaders and policymakers, presenting Bangladesh’s potential as a leading investment destination. Through exhibitions, networking sessions, and dynamic panel discussions, we aim to drive conversations that lead to real collaboration.”

“Moreover, The Best of Bangladesh in Europe offers European consumers a chance to experience quality products and the inspiring narratives of 'Made in Bangladesh' that remain largely unknown.” And “This is your chance to meet like-minded individuals, find partners, and explore investment opportunities in Bangladesh. Let’s come together and create something truly extraordinary.”

There are five panel discussions planned in the two-day event & topics include Panel Discussion 01: Bangladesh: Overarching Economic Growth and Investment Opportunities, Panel Discussion 02: Bangladesh into Future: A Global Sourcing Hub, Panel Discussion 03: Bangladesh into Future: Empowering Workers, Driving Innovation, Panel Discussion 04: Bangladesh into Future: Getting Agriculture Right & Panel Discussion 05: Bangladesh into Future: Unlocking Digital Potential.

We are excited to showcase an impressive lineup of exhibitors at our upcoming event, including industry leaders such as 4A Yarn Dyeing Ltd, Brain Station 23, BJIT Group, Bondstein Technologies Ltd, City Bank PLC, Bangladesh, Centrotex Ltd, Cyclo, Delmas Apparels Pvt Ltd. Designer Fashion Ltd. Fakir Group, KDS Group, Knit Asia Ltd, Leatherina Pvt Ltd, Mapped In Bangladesh (MiB), Nourish Feeds Limited, Noize Jeans, Paddock's Jeans, Pacific Jeans Ltd, PDS Limited, Pacific Knitex Ltd. Paragon Group, Reverse Resource, Rising Group, Shin Shin Apparels Ltd, Shangu Tex Ltd. Turjo Tex Ltd, Tarango.