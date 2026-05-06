What Matters to Buyers in 2026? Source Fashion Sets Content Agenda Around Volatility, Regulation and Cost Reality

As fashion brands and retailers navigate an increasingly complex landscape shaped by geopolitical disruption, ongoing supply chain challenges, evolving trade tensions and regulatory uncertainty, alongside shifting consumer demand, understanding what truly matters to buyers has never been more critical. For its July 2026 edition, Source Fashion is placing these challenges at the centre of its content agenda, using new industry insights and advisory board input to shape a programme designed to help buyers make more informed, commercially viable decisions in a market defined by constant change.

Insights from Source Fashion’s advisory board and from industry research point to a growing sense of complexity and fatigue across the industry. Buyers are being asked to navigate rising costs, increasing regulation and ongoing uncertainty, while making faster, higher-stakes sourcing decisions. Sustainability, once driven by advocacy, is now increasingly shaped by compliance and reporting requirements, leaving many teams questioning how to balance commercial reality with long-term responsibility.

Credits: Source Fashion

Key themes shaping 2026

The research highlights six key shifts shaping buyer priorities in 2026:

Operating in permanent volatility - as geopolitical disruption, supply chain instability and unpredictable consumer demand force businesses to plan in a world that is constantly shifting.

The commercial realities of sustainability – where doing the right thing does not always align with cost pressures, margins and supplier constraints.

Making circularity commercially viable – with growing focus on resale, repair and lifecycle integration as part of a scalable business model.

Rethinking the fashion value chain – as traditional sourcing strategies evolve and closer collaboration across the value chain becomes essential.

Innovation with measurable impact – as brands look beyond hype to understand which technologies, including AI, can deliver real, scalable value.

Regulation, data and compliance – as increasing reporting requirements and upcoming legislation reshape how businesses approach sustainability often shifting the focus from advocacy to obligation.

In response to these insights, Source Fashion’s July 2026 content programme has been designed to move beyond discussion and provide practical, commercially relevant guidance for buyers navigating an increasingly complex landscape. Through a series of new formats and returning features, the show will translate industry challenges into actionable insight, helping visitors better understand how to balance cost, risk and responsibility within their sourcing strategies. This approach is designed to support faster, more confident decision-making in a rapidly changing market.

Credits: Source Fashion

Fashion Deconstructed will offer a hands-on, interactive space designed to help buyers better understand materials, processes and techniques, from upcycling and repair to innovative production methods. Alongside this, the Catwalk Stage will bring together industry leaders and practitioners to explore the future of fashion through panels, case studies and debates, while the return of the Debates Stage will create space for more open, peer-led discussion around the issues shaping the industry today.

Speaker highlights include:

Marguerite, Global Insights Manager, Fashion, Euromonitor International

Bill McRaith, Executive Advisor, Future-Proof Fashion

Sonica Beckman, Founder and CEO, House of Kind

Sarah Coleman, Head of Development, Design and Sustainability, Margarett Howell

Nick Reed, Founder, Neem London

Rosie Cripps, Head of Circularity, Vivo Barefoot

Joseph Mountain, Sustainability Manager, N Brown

Suzanne Ellingham, Event Director of Source Fashion, said “What we’re hearing isn’t rocket science, what we know from listening is that the industry has become more complex, more pressured and, in many cases, overwhelming. There are no shortage of high expectations, new strategies, regulation or technology, but there is a real need for clarity on what actually works in practice, and what delivers real value at scale. As an industry we have to share insight now to help the boat go faster for everyone, in the right direction.

Credits: Source Fashion

For us, this research is about listening to those challenges and shaping a content programme that responds directly to them. We want to move the conversation beyond theory and into practical, actionable insight that helps buyers navigate cost, risk and responsibility in a more confident and informed way. It’s about making sure the industry conversations we’re having translate into real business impact. Ultimately we want to talk about the things that matter.”

Source Fashion returns to Excel London from 7–9 July 2026, bringing together audited manufacturers from the UK and key international sourcing regions alongside a content programme designed to address the most pressing challenges facing the industry today. Gain practical insight into the issues shaping sourcing, strategy and growth in 2026 and beyond.