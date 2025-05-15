Young talents, big visions: The winners of the fourth edition of FASHION X CRAFT

The winners of the fourth edition of the foster programme FASHION X CRAFT have been announced. Organised by Fashion Council Germany in collaboration with eBay Germany and The King’s Foundation, the project offers young graduates in fashion and textile design a unique platform for development and creative exploration beyond conventional production methods. The most innovative concepts with a focus on sustainability and craftsmanship were selected from numerous applications, and the five project participants have now been announced.

The future of fashion is sustainable, artisanal, and innovative — as demonstrated by the concepts of the winners: Aleksander Kudrischow (HAW HAMBURG), Jon Liesenfeld (AMD), Laura De Sousa (UNIVERSITY OF LISBON), Lennart Bohle (PFORZHEIM UNIVERSITY DESIGN), and Melanie Parzenczewski (HTW BERLIN). With their work, these selected talents are providing strong impulses for the industry. They are developing plant-based material alternatives, rethinking modularity and durability in their collections, and combining cultural heritage with forward-thinking design strategies.

Over the next eight months, the young designers will take part in an extensive workshop and mentoring programme. Over the course of a several weeklong stay in Germany and a trip to Highgrove, the Education Centre of The King’s Foundation in England, the participants will learn traditional crafts such as basket and loom weaving. During Berlin Fashion Week in February 2026, the five winners will present their developed designs as the final part of the project. Unlike in previous editions, the participants will go beyond creating a single piece and will instead develop a full collection composed of several looks. This will allow them to engage with every stage of the design process and explore their creative vision more deeply. They will be supported by Christiane Arp, Chairwoman of FCG, as well as in individual styling workshops.

FASHION X CRAFT was initiated in 2022 by Fashion Council Germany in collaboration with the Swarovski Foundation and The King’s Foundation. The overarching goal is to discover emerging designers early and provide them with traditional craft techniques and practices to support their entry into the fashion industry. The fourth edition continues in partnership with eBay and The King’s Foundation – with an even stronger focus on sustainable design approaches.

The winners of previous editions have since founded their own labels, including Milk of Lime, IMPARI, and SVEASØN. Thanks to the experience and support they received, they have successfully launched their own presentations, shows, and concepts at Berlin Fashion Week, establishing themselves in the German fashion landscape. The success of these alumni highlights the importance of programs like FASHION X CRAFT for the creative and sustainable transformation of the fashion industry.