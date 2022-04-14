11 Degrees’ approach on Sustainable denim

We launched our new sustainable denim range across in SS21 using jeanologica process & technology. Providing a sustainable option on denim was extremely important to us as we started to grow the brand across the EU. It’s ethical, sustainable and eco efficient – our EIM score is low impact, meaning we use less water, non-hazardous chemicals and uses ethical production techniques. Our stretch skinny denim is our signature style, hugely popular with our customers on the continent and is carried by big online retailers such as Zalando and About You as well as DV8 in Ireland. The stretch skinny fit is available in a range of colours styles, including different level of distressed and ripped effect across men, women and juniors. The classic Jet Black is a staple wardrobe piece, easy to style with t-shirts, oversized hoodies, casual shirts etc for any occasion – kicking around with friends, big night out or even for work with some shoes or boots.

11 Degrees Denim, courtesy of the brand

The latest collection were shot on our SS22 campaign creative working with fitness influencers and models from Spain & Germany. We showcased the stretch and versatility of the fabric and product by having the models wearing the jeans to skateboard and jump around the beach and promenade as well as more relaxed environments. When we developed the range of jeans we put comfort at the heart of the product but we also made them to be durable and long-lasting. We want them to be the favourite pair of jeans in your wardrobes something simple to chuck on which works for every occasion.

11 Degrees Denim, courtesy of the brand